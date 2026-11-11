This $90 Amazon Mini Bench Grinder Could Save You Time And Money On Chainsaw Sharpening

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Sharpening your chain is one of the most important items on the chainsaw maintenance checklist, but it also happens to be an incredibly time-consuming and expensive job to do. It's not something you can just ignore, either: dull teeth can make routine cutting jobs so much more difficult, not to mention dangerous.

For people who only use their saws occasionally, paying for professional sharpening or shelling out for a large piece of dedicated sharpening equipment isn't the most practical thing in the world. For those folks, Amazon has an alternative: the Oregon Professional Compact 120-Volt Bench Chain Grinder.

This small, bench-mounted sharpener goes for $90.99 on Amazon and has a 4.4-star rating out of 5 based on 664 customer reviews. It's designed to sharpen multiple chainsaw chain types, making it an option worth considering for those chainsaw owners who don't need to spend so much time and money on this nevertheless important maintenance. That way, you can get the most life out of your chain without having to overspend on sharpening.