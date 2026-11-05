Makita Just Dropped These New Tools In November 2026
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As one of the major players in the power tools segment, it is not unusual for Makita to plan its product launch strategy around the shopping season in the U.S. This is why we see a flurry of new launches from the company starting around the end of October, lasting almost until the end of the year. This also happens to be the window in which Makita announces major discounts and offers wherein consumers even get the chance to grab tools and Makita batteries for free. For the 2026 holiday shopping season, we have already covered a handful of new products launched by Makita in recent times, including three new MakTrak-branded toolboxes and a single-stage Snow Blower model.
Makita's November launch spree appears to have just begun, as the company recently added three more products to its repertoire. These new products include the XFD17 1/2" driver drill, the XPH17 1/2" hammer driver drill, and the XWT20 1/2" compact drive impact wrench. While Makita hasn't clarified as to when these products would actually go on sale, we have noticed that a handful of retailers have already started listing them.
Acme Tools lists the XFD17 (bare tool) for $129, while the XPH17 Hammer Driver Drill (bare tool) is $10 more at $139. As for the XWT20 Square Drive Impact Wrench, Acme tools has listed it (bare tool) for $169. All three products are only up for pre-order as of drafting this article, so it could be a while before retailers actually ship these products to consumers.
Let's now learn a bit more about each of these products.
Makita XFD17 Driver-Drill and XPH17 Hammer Driver-Drill
The XFD17 and XPH17 are both part of Makita's 18V LXT lineup, and while the products are two different models, they are very similar and, for the most part, and share near-identical specifications. Think of the XPH17 as an XFD17, but with an additional hammer-drilling mode. This makes the XPH17 capable of drilling into brick and masonry.
The XPH17, on the other hand, is a conventional driver-drill that's most suitable for everyday DIY tasks such as assembling furniture, installing cabinets, drilling into wood or metal, and driving screws. The XFD17's hammer lets it drill into harder surfaces, and according to Makita, it does this by delivering up to 28,500 blows per minute in this mode.
Both these drills are powered by brushless motors that deliver up to 580 in-lbs of torque and a maximum speed of 1,900 RPM. They also come with a two-speed transmission, a 1/2-inch chuck, and 20 clutch settings that help users avoid overtightening screws. These are quite compact, too, measuring just 6-9/16 inches long and weighing 3.7 pounds when paired with a 3Ah battery. This makes both the products small enough for working in tight spaces.
For those confused as to which of these models to get, the choice largely depends on the kind of work they primarily do. If the workload involves regular drilling or even occasional drilling of masonry, it makes sense to spend an additional $10 and get the XPH17. Of course, if you already have a capable masonry drill in your arsenal and are just looking for a compact driver drill, the XFD17 should be sufficient.
Makita XWT20 18V LXT Brushless Compact 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench
The third product announced by Makita as part of its November 2026 product refresh is the XWT20, a compact cordless impact wrench. This is a 1/2 inch square drive model that is designed for tightening and loosening nuts and bolts. For the uninitiated, this is not a conventional drill and is built for jobs involving larger fasteners. Possible use cases for the XWT20 include automotive repairs and machinery maintenance; basically any task that involves dealing with tight nuts and bolts. It weighs in at just 3.2 pounds when paired with a 3Ah battery.
The brushless motor used on the XWT20 is capable of generating up to 170 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 300 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque (the latter refers to the force the tool can apply when loosening a tightly secured or stubborn fastener). It also offers speeds of up to 2,300 RPM and can deliver up to 3,200 impacts per minute. This functionality can help workers tackle demanding jobs without relying on manual effort alone.
Like the other two tools, the XWT20 also features a compact design, making it suitable for tighter spaces. It even features a built-in LED light that can help illuminate dark corners and hard to reach spaces. As outlined earlier, the tool-only XWT20Z is listed at $169 at Acme Tools, so you will need to purchase compatible batteries and chargers separately.