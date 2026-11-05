Makita Just Dropped These New Tools In November 2026

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As one of the major players in the power tools segment, it is not unusual for Makita to plan its product launch strategy around the shopping season in the U.S. This is why we see a flurry of new launches from the company starting around the end of October, lasting almost until the end of the year. This also happens to be the window in which Makita announces major discounts and offers wherein consumers even get the chance to grab tools and Makita batteries for free. For the 2026 holiday shopping season, we have already covered a handful of new products launched by Makita in recent times, including three new MakTrak-branded toolboxes and a single-stage Snow Blower model.

Makita's November launch spree appears to have just begun, as the company recently added three more products to its repertoire. These new products include the XFD17 1/2" driver drill, the XPH17 1/2" hammer driver drill, and the XWT20 1/2" compact drive impact wrench. While Makita hasn't clarified as to when these products would actually go on sale, we have noticed that a handful of retailers have already started listing them.

Acme Tools lists the XFD17 (bare tool) for $129, while the XPH17 Hammer Driver Drill (bare tool) is $10 more at $139. As for the XWT20 Square Drive Impact Wrench, Acme tools has listed it (bare tool) for $169. All three products are only up for pre-order as of drafting this article, so it could be a while before retailers actually ship these products to consumers.

Let's now learn a bit more about each of these products.