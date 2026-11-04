Home Depot Is Giving Away Free Makita Tools & Batteries In November 2026

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Black Friday may be only weeks away but that doesn't mean you have to wait to start your holiday shopping. Home Depot is offering several deals on Makita tools that are hard to pass up. Buyers will receive either a free tool or a free battery with the purchase of select items, and many items are also on sale. Makita tools, which are instantly recognizable by their iconic teal finish, are renowned for professional-grade quality. The company was one of the first to use brushless motors. Its power tools are durable, and its battery systems allow you to power dozens or even hundreds of tools with a single ecosystem.

Home Depot is an authorized retailer of Makita projects. In November, if you buy the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack, you'll receive a free gift. The starter pack is also on sale for $199. Typically priced at $369, this represents a savings of 46%. Buyers will also get a free gift when they purchase the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-ion Brushless Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit. Typically $419, this kit is on sale for $399.

In addition to these deals, Home Depot is also offering additional buy-one-get-one deals, and free batteries with the purchase of select tools. Batteries offered in this deal include a two-pack 18V LXT Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery Pack 5.0 Ah, which typically sells for $289, and a single 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, which is normally $199. Here's what you need to know about these offers.