Home Depot Is Giving Away Free Makita Tools & Batteries In November 2026
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Black Friday may be only weeks away but that doesn't mean you have to wait to start your holiday shopping. Home Depot is offering several deals on Makita tools that are hard to pass up. Buyers will receive either a free tool or a free battery with the purchase of select items, and many items are also on sale. Makita tools, which are instantly recognizable by their iconic teal finish, are renowned for professional-grade quality. The company was one of the first to use brushless motors. Its power tools are durable, and its battery systems allow you to power dozens or even hundreds of tools with a single ecosystem.
Home Depot is an authorized retailer of Makita projects. In November, if you buy the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack, you'll receive a free gift. The starter pack is also on sale for $199. Typically priced at $369, this represents a savings of 46%. Buyers will also get a free gift when they purchase the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-ion Brushless Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit. Typically $419, this kit is on sale for $399.
In addition to these deals, Home Depot is also offering additional buy-one-get-one deals, and free batteries with the purchase of select tools. Batteries offered in this deal include a two-pack 18V LXT Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery Pack 5.0 Ah, which typically sells for $289, and a single 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, which is normally $199. Here's what you need to know about these offers.
Don't wait
We often jump on sales only to face buyer's remorse when the price drops even more just a few weeks later. In this case, Home Depot is advertising the Makita sales as Black Friday Deals. While these deals end just before Black Friday, on November 25, they are hard to beat, and it seems unlikely they'll be offered for a lower price on Black Friday weekend. Some items may even sell out, so if you're shopping Makita for yourself or a loved one, you'll probably want to jump on these deals.
If you purchase the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery, you can select from one of eight free Makita products. Options include another battery, a handheld cordless vacuum, and a cordless leaf blower. The most highly-rated tool option by customers is the 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Cut-Off/Angle Grinder, which has 4.7 out of 5 stars and typically sells for $179. If you opt for the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-ion Brushless Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit, which includes a hammer drill, impact driver, and two batteries, you can select one from the same eight items.
The deals don't stop there. This 18V X2 LXT Circular Saw Kit, priced $50 off at $399, comes with two free 18V LXT batteries worth $289. Home Depot is also offering deals on corded Makita power tools. Buyers will receive a free 7.5 Amp Corded Paddle Switch Angle Grinder, worth $89, with the purchase of one of nine qualifying products, including several demolition hammers and breaker hammers. If you've been holding out for a Makita, now is the time to buy. You can take advantage of sales and score a free gift, all without enduring crazy Black Friday lines.