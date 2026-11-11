Why Do Some Axes Have Curved Handles, And Are They Better Than Straight?

It's wise to consider several factors and details when buying an axe. For example, some axes have two blades or edges. You might have to account for your specific needs to determine whether such an axe is right for you. Similarly, you may have noticed that some axes have relatively straight handles, while others are curved. Is there a superior option?

Not necessarily. Often, the best option is the one you feel most comfortable with. That said, because the different styles of axe handle serve different purposes, it's helpful to familiarize yourself with the unique strengths of each.

First, though, it's important to understand that the curves in an axe's handle can usually take two forms. It's most common to find an axe with a curve around the grip. This meant to facilitate greater range of motion by accounting for the curve of a user's wrist.

Some axes also have curves further up on the handle. This may be the case when an axe's blade is relatively heavy. The curve helps to maintain balance, which is particularly helpful when making horizontal swings. An axe might also have a V-shaped notch at the bottom of the blade to further improve balance.

Generally, a curved axe handle may be better for some because it promotes greater comfort. That doesn't mean there are no circumstances when it makes more sense to use an axe with a straight handle.