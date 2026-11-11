Why Do Some Axes Have Curved Handles, And Are They Better Than Straight?
It's wise to consider several factors and details when buying an axe. For example, some axes have two blades or edges. You might have to account for your specific needs to determine whether such an axe is right for you. Similarly, you may have noticed that some axes have relatively straight handles, while others are curved. Is there a superior option?
Not necessarily. Often, the best option is the one you feel most comfortable with. That said, because the different styles of axe handle serve different purposes, it's helpful to familiarize yourself with the unique strengths of each.
First, though, it's important to understand that the curves in an axe's handle can usually take two forms. It's most common to find an axe with a curve around the grip. This meant to facilitate greater range of motion by accounting for the curve of a user's wrist.
Some axes also have curves further up on the handle. This may be the case when an axe's blade is relatively heavy. The curve helps to maintain balance, which is particularly helpful when making horizontal swings. An axe might also have a V-shaped notch at the bottom of the blade to further improve balance.
Generally, a curved axe handle may be better for some because it promotes greater comfort. That doesn't mean there are no circumstances when it makes more sense to use an axe with a straight handle.
Why some prefer axes with straight handles
You have to make a trade-off when using an axe with a curved handle. Although such an axe may feel more balanced and comfortable when swinging horizontally, axes with curved handles can end up being less strong and effective than those with straight handles when used for certain tasks. In addition, a curve can cause an axe to rotate more when it's being swung vertically. This prevents it from landing flat on a log you're trying to split for firewood, for example.
Rotation is not as much of an issue when an axe has a straight handle. The straight handle design is also ideal when an axe is used for splitting and striking. This is due to its greater strength. A double-sided axe with two blade edges may also be more likely to have a straight handle, as this design makes it easier for someone to switch from one blade side to another.
Just remember that you don't have to make these decisions alone if you're not sure where to start when purchasing a new axe. A professional can discuss your needs and help you determine which type of axe handle is right for you. While you have them, consider discussing related topics, such as the features you need to look for when buying a new chainsaw.