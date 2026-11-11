3 Of The Most Reliable 12-Cylinder Engines Ever

Engine reliability isn't black and white. No engine is perfect, and almost every single one is likely to run into some kind of issue over its lifespan. What separates the good from the bad is how automakers tailor displacement, cylinder count, and operating tolerances to the way an engine is actually going to be used. The V12 sits at an odd intersection of that equation.

It's often viewed as the dinosaur of the engine world — too large, too thirsty, and, despite its cylinder count, not always the most powerful. It's also far from kind to the environment, which is a big part of why automakers have been phasing out V12s in favor of smaller, turbocharged, or hybridized setups that can still match or beat a V12's output. But "obsolete" and "unreliable" aren't the same thing. A lot of the V12s that made it to production were engineered with lots of mechanical restraint, resulting in an understressed design. This is why some of these units have gone on to rack up hundreds of thousands of miles without needing rebuilds. Here are three 12-cylinder engines that back up that reputation — proof that even in a category known for extravagance and impracticality, a handful of automakers got the engineering just right.