V12 Vs V8 Engine: What's The Difference & Is One Better For Daily Driving?

Having worked in car sales for some years, including running a small specialist car sales operation myself, I've been fortunate enough to have driven a wide range of vehicles. I say fortunate; however, it's important to note that some have been quite dreadful. Still, others have genuinely been a real treat to pilot, and among them have been a number of V8-powered machines, and even one with a V12 sitting up front.

The V8 cars varied somewhat. They included a Triumph Stag – a classic car that people love to hate on — which housed a plucky but not so potent 3.0-liter V8, a 4.4-liter Range Rover, and two Audis powered by 4.2-liter engines — a first-generation R8 Coupe (with the all-important gated manual), and a B7-gen RS4 sedan. Some of those are really no good for daily driving, namely the Stag and R8, as one's now over 40 years old, and the other is a two-seat sports car. The RS4 and Range Rover, though, are great examples of V8-powered cars that could be daily driven.

The only V12 car I've had the pleasure of using is an R129-generation SL 600, which I was able to kick around in for one summer. It was a low-mileage, black-on-black example that had been pampered by just two owners. The SL provided a very different driving experience to both the RS4 and Range Rover, and is perhaps more comparable to the RS, so it'll be these two I use as the basis for this comparison. The main difference between the two styles of engine is, of course, the cylinder count. A V8 sports eight cylinders, while a V12 has, you guessed it, 12. As for whether one suits daily driving better than the other, I'd say no, and here's why.