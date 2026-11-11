Clever DIYer Turns Lawn Tractors Into Forklifts, Bulldozers, & More

Frank Smith is a very clever DIYer who operates the "Wood and Metal Shop Time" YouTube channel. He has created some amazing builds out of International Harvester's Cub Cadet lawn tractors.

He started out innocently enough: After creating a road grader for his local gravel road, based on a 1972 Cub Cadet, he posted a video to YouTube in 2020 and sent the link to a few friends. After a few months, Frank was notified by YouTube that his video had received one million views. In addition, he was also told he had 5,000 subscribers to his channel, which blew him away. Since then, Frank bought a new camera as well as a drone to show his new viewers all of his ongoing exploits in his shop, where he has continued to build out his inventory of Cub Cadet-based construction equipment.

Frank prefers the Cub Cadet tractors that were produced between 1972 and 1978, just a few years before International Harvester stopped making tractors for good. This is because they offer easy access due to their quickly removable panels. In addition to the road grader, Frank has since created a bulldozer, a forklift, and an articulated, four-wheel drive tractor with a hydraulic dump bed. A few months ago, Frank made a YouTube video for the channel, in which he brought out his entire fleet of Cub Cadet-based equipment. In the video, he explains the features of each piece of equipment.