Want A Brand-New 1967 Mustang? This DIYer Built One From Scratch
If you want the styling of a 1967 Ford Mustang without the complications of owning an older car, you could always build it yourself. That's what YouTuber 1194video did, anyway. Using all new components and materials, he got all the measurements of an original 1967 Mustang and began a tough assembly process.
1194video started with the structure and floor by using stamped-in bevels as alignment guides. He then hole-punched and screwed the side panel before welding. Before committing to any welds, he made sure to carefully measure everything, making sure the quarter panel, roof line, and B-pillar all lined up. Getting the body squareness right was one of his biggest challenges, requiring him to strap and pull the body straight before welding.
When it came to the roof structure, 1194video installed front and rear roof braces, then set the roof skin on top to ensure it sat correctly against the body side rails. At this stage, he noticed a bend in the roof skin that had to be corrected. He then screwed and clamped the tail light panel, quarter panels, and other parts of the fastback rear structure into place, trimming off excess metal. This was followed by welding the inner and outer wheel tub sections, then installing the doors and trunk lid. Safe to say, it was not an easy process.
One of the most important and overlooked parts of building a new 1967 Mustang
One of the biggest focuses of building a brand-new 1967 Ford Mustang was rust protection. 1194video felt he had to be proactive, coating various welding points and panels with primer and high-heat paint before enclosing them. He noted that wheel tub welds and cowl panels are common rust points for this model. At one point he said: "It could settle up in between these two pieces of steel and then cause rust and rot out like all the others in the world do."
Classic Mustangs are known for falling victim to rust – an unfortunately common problem with classic cars – and the wheel wells are a common spot to find hidden damage. This is because this component sits so close to the ground, especially if you drive on roads with snow, salt, and loose stones. Snow and rain can also splash upwards and get the Mustang's lower body. If you see faded or chipped paint in that area, it could be prone to rusting.
After the initial body work video, 1194video posted a follow-up video tackling a step most home-built Mustangs never have to deal with: getting a legitimate title and VIN for a car assembled entirely from new reproduction panels. This entailed meticulous photography and receipt compilation, heading to the clerk's office, and then having a state inspector verify the car was legal and contained no stolen parts. A week later, the title showed up in the mail. This specific Mustang isn't ready for the road just yet, but one surprising obstacle is now out of the way. If you plan on building a custom vehicle yourself — or even swapping engines — you'll need to check your state's regulations.