Want A Brand-New 1967 Mustang? This DIYer Built One From Scratch

If you want the styling of a 1967 Ford Mustang without the complications of owning an older car, you could always build it yourself. That's what YouTuber 1194video did, anyway. Using all new components and materials, he got all the measurements of an original 1967 Mustang and began a tough assembly process.

1194video started with the structure and floor by using stamped-in bevels as alignment guides. He then hole-punched and screwed the side panel before welding. Before committing to any welds, he made sure to carefully measure everything, making sure the quarter panel, roof line, and B-pillar all lined up. Getting the body squareness right was one of his biggest challenges, requiring him to strap and pull the body straight before welding.

When it came to the roof structure, 1194video installed front and rear roof braces, then set the roof skin on top to ensure it sat correctly against the body side rails. At this stage, he noticed a bend in the roof skin that had to be corrected. He then screwed and clamped the tail light panel, quarter panels, and other parts of the fastback rear structure into place, trimming off excess metal. This was followed by welding the inner and outer wheel tub sections, then installing the doors and trunk lid. Safe to say, it was not an easy process.