This $1.7M PC Is Made Of 24-Carat Gold For No Obvious Reason

PC hardware is arguably now more expensive than it's been in years, mostly due to the ongoing and chaotic RAM crisis, driven by AI data center demand. Fortunately, that's not the trend for desktop PC cases, which are mostly available at affordable prices, but that hasn't stopped one PC enthusiast from spending far more than necessary for a rare, premium build.

A rich client asked for a solid gold Kubb Fanless and it's a cooling marvel https://t.co/QyPMRKefTz pic.twitter.com/a9hIdznNYw — FanlessTech (@FanlessTech) September 25, 2026

According to FanlessTech, a PC user requested a 24-carat gold PC chassis at Kubb, a site dedicated to selling custom pre-built PCs. The Kubb Fanless is designed to allow components like CPU, RAM, and GPU to run cool, without the use of any fans. Notably, Kubb Fanless builds serve as mini PC builds, which are already expensive, even outside of a market plagued by memory shortages, and adding to expenses, this gold chassis costs a whopping $1.7 million.

While it does seem pointless at face value, especially due to the added weight, gold's thermal conductivity is one of the best, 30 to 50% faster than aluminum, which Kubb Fanless builds use. Still, it's not the most ideal PC chassis option, and certainly not one for the standard consumer to pursue.