This $1.7M PC Is Made Of 24-Carat Gold For No Obvious Reason
PC hardware is arguably now more expensive than it's been in years, mostly due to the ongoing and chaotic RAM crisis, driven by AI data center demand. Fortunately, that's not the trend for desktop PC cases, which are mostly available at affordable prices, but that hasn't stopped one PC enthusiast from spending far more than necessary for a rare, premium build.
A rich client asked for a solid gold Kubb Fanless and it's a cooling marvel https://t.co/QyPMRKefTz pic.twitter.com/a9hIdznNYw
— FanlessTech (@FanlessTech) September 25, 2026
According to FanlessTech, a PC user requested a 24-carat gold PC chassis at Kubb, a site dedicated to selling custom pre-built PCs. The Kubb Fanless is designed to allow components like CPU, RAM, and GPU to run cool, without the use of any fans. Notably, Kubb Fanless builds serve as mini PC builds, which are already expensive, even outside of a market plagued by memory shortages, and adding to expenses, this gold chassis costs a whopping $1.7 million.
While it does seem pointless at face value, especially due to the added weight, gold's thermal conductivity is one of the best, 30 to 50% faster than aluminum, which Kubb Fanless builds use. Still, it's not the most ideal PC chassis option, and certainly not one for the standard consumer to pursue.
Sure, a gold PC chassis is stylish, but its use is impractical
It's evident that a gold Kubb Fanless PC build is an expensive venture, but outside of the projected improvements in PC temperatures, its use case is fairly impractical. It is worth noting that mini PCs can run hotter than bigger desktop builds, due to reduced room for airflow, which is pivotal for steady temperatures, especially when using higher powered Intel or AMD processors. The Kubb Fanless addresses heat concerns directly, with an aluminum chassis, helping prevent overheating scares.
However, a copper Kubb Fanless PC build would cost significantly less than 24-carat gold, while also keeping the PC cooler. The entire point of a mini PC is keeping a desktop setup as minimal as possible, with a lightweight system that can also be easily transported, and this particular Kubb Fanless gold PC is said to weigh around 13kg, a huge leap from just 2.1kg. To put that into perspective, it's about as heavy as some mid- or full-tower desktop PCs, effectively eliminating one major advantage of owning a small PC.
This custom Kubb request is rather similar to the gold ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5090 Dhahab OC Edition sold by Asus, with the goal of a shiny look to a PC setup. Thanks to the "patented vapor chamber", this particular RTX 5090 transfers heat more efficiently, which means the gold design's inclusion is mostly for cosmetic purposes, much like the gold Kubb Fanless PC. In most real world scenarios, consumers can neither afford the hardware or justify its use. Therefore, Kubb's $1.7 million mini PC should be strictly viewed as a passion project rather than a realistic one.