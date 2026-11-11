What's The Difference Between Marine Flares And Road Flares?

A flare isn't just a flare, especially when you compare those used on the road with those used on the water. Because they differ and serve very different purposes, they aren't interchangeable. Road flares differ from marine flares in that they aren't waterproof or rated for marine visibility distances. Additionally, road flares don't carry any certification from either the United States Coast Guard (USGC) or the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Thus, under no circumstances can a road flare be used in place of the more specialized marine flare.

Federal regulation 33 CFR § 87.01 defines 16 types of signals that can be used for any vessel "in need of assistance." These include pyrotechnic rockets or shells that shoot red stars, parachute flares or hand-held flares that create red light or release an orange smoke signal, and several electronics-based visual distress signals (VDS). Boats and vessels on federally controlled waters – think coastal waters, the Great Lakes, territorial seas, or bodies of water directly connected to any of the aforementioned – longer than 16 feet must carry at least three of these distress signals. Boaters should not expect buoys they come across to have emergency flares.

Every boat must also carry three nighttime use flares (only three if the VDS is approved for both day and night use) and the USCG must approve them all — pyrotechnic-based devices must also include clear manufacture and expiration dates. Such marine flares should also be kept in a waterproof container and stored a good distance away from sunlight or engine heat.