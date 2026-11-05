3 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In November 2026
Lowe's may be a trusted retailer of all sorts of tools, but buying quality tools from the retailer can add up. One way to guard against spending more than you can afford is to take advantage of discounts and sales. For example, throughout the month of November, Lowe's is offering various items at deep discounts. That means now may be the best time to pick up some new tools you've been meaning to add to your collection.
Browsing the selection at Lowe's online is particularly helpful because it lets you read customer reviews. Thus, you can research a given item before deciding if you want to spend your money on it. It's also worth remembering that Lowe's sells more than tools. For example, it also offers several car accessories that receive high praise from customers. While you may simply be looking into tool-centric discounts now, be aware of the other items you could pick up while shopping.
DeWalt 20-volt max brushless cordless impact driver
Currently available for nearly half off at Lowe's, this DeWalt 20-volt max brushless impact driver costs $99 right now. The list price is usually $179, meaning this is a good opportunity to snag a deal if you're in the market for a new impact driver from a reputable brand. Along with the tool itself, the set also includes the battery and charger.
DeWalt claims this model is capable of delivering 1,700 in-lb of torque, boasting a compact design that makes it helpful in hard-to-reach spaces. An integrated 3-LED work light also makes it easier to use in relatively dark settings. Customers generally seem to agree that the set is a worthwhile investment. Based on more than 500 Lowe's customer reviews, the set currently has a rating of 4.7 out of five stars. Customers often say that, given the fairly small size of the tool, they're surprised by how much torque and power it offers.
Bosch 18-volt 4-tool brushless power tool combo kit
If you're looking to add a few tools to your toolset all at once, this option from Bosch's 18V platform might fit the bill. It comes with the Bosch GDX18V-1800 two-in-one cordless impact driver/wrench (which you can use with both bits and sockets), the GSB18V-490 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver that Bosch claims delivers 490 in-lb of torque, the CCS180B 18V 6-1/2-inch circular saw, and the GLI18V-300 light.
The entire set also comes with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case. Right now, Lowe's is selling it for $229. With the usual list price being $349, that represents a discount of nearly 35%. Customer reviews for this item are limited compared to others. As of this writing, Lowe's only displays 34 reviews. That said, the average customer rating is 4.5 out of five stars, with one person saying this is the best multi-tool kit available at Lowe's.
Bosch 120-volt 2.5-amp variable speed random orbital sander
Having a reliable sander is essential if you're a woodworker or carpenter. Luckily, while this model from Bosch usually sells for $99, Lowe's is currently offering it at a $30 discount. With 608 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars, it's another item that past users have already vouched for.
The unit features a pad-dampening braking system meant to prevent swirl marks in a finished piece. Bosch also provides a hook-and-loop disc attachment to ensure the disc remains in place throughout the sanding process. According to Bosch, the tool can be used to achieve a smooth finish on both flat surfaces and contoured surfaces. While you're shopping at Lowe's, you might want to pick up a few more items, such as the most reliable home improvement gadgets Lowe's sells. If you frequently shop at Lowe's, you might also want to familiarize yourself with its AI assistant. Doing so may help you spot other relevant deals in the future.