Are Electric Chainsaws As Good As Gas Models For Cutting Wood?

It can be easy for some homeowners to stick with their tried-and-true gasoline-powered chainsaws over electric models. That's especially true for people who have never used an electric chainsaw, as those tools do come with their own set of benefits and drawbacks. In terms of how the two chainsaw types compare, the fact is that some electric models can cut just as quickly, and sometimes even faster than, their gas-powered counterparts.

This was the finding made by Consumer Reports during a test involving 45 chainsaws, most of which were battery-powered. Not only were some electric models faster, they could also make over 100 cuts through a 10-inch oak board on a single charge. Thanks to guide bars measuring from 16 to 20 inches, newer electric chainsaws could even handle bigger jobs like cutting through larger trees and limbs. Popular Mechanics had similar results in its own testing, with the STIHL MSA 260 C-O electric chainsaw making a total of 209 cuts through 6-inch wood cookies on one charge.

However, gas-powered chainsaws can still have an advantage when it comes to cutting speed and extended use. In the same Popular Mechanics test, the Husqvarna 130 gas chainsaw delivered the fastest cutting times, slicing through 8-inch logs in just over two seconds. This can make a difference when cutting larger logs into firewood or working through several fallen trees at one time. If the ability to make quick cuts repeatedly is the goal, then a gasoline chainsaw may be the better option.