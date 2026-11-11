Are Electric Chainsaws As Good As Gas Models For Cutting Wood?
It can be easy for some homeowners to stick with their tried-and-true gasoline-powered chainsaws over electric models. That's especially true for people who have never used an electric chainsaw, as those tools do come with their own set of benefits and drawbacks. In terms of how the two chainsaw types compare, the fact is that some electric models can cut just as quickly, and sometimes even faster than, their gas-powered counterparts.
This was the finding made by Consumer Reports during a test involving 45 chainsaws, most of which were battery-powered. Not only were some electric models faster, they could also make over 100 cuts through a 10-inch oak board on a single charge. Thanks to guide bars measuring from 16 to 20 inches, newer electric chainsaws could even handle bigger jobs like cutting through larger trees and limbs. Popular Mechanics had similar results in its own testing, with the STIHL MSA 260 C-O electric chainsaw making a total of 209 cuts through 6-inch wood cookies on one charge.
However, gas-powered chainsaws can still have an advantage when it comes to cutting speed and extended use. In the same Popular Mechanics test, the Husqvarna 130 gas chainsaw delivered the fastest cutting times, slicing through 8-inch logs in just over two seconds. This can make a difference when cutting larger logs into firewood or working through several fallen trees at one time. If the ability to make quick cuts repeatedly is the goal, then a gasoline chainsaw may be the better option.
Electric chainsaws have their limits
Electric chainsaws can be a good solution for homeowners working outside, depending on the work they're trying to do. But what about more heavy-duty tasks beyond just cutting firewood? The U.S. Forestry Service's National Technology and Development Program tackled this question with an evaluation of seven battery-powered chainsaws for use in the field. The testing included cutting performance, battery life, and safety, among other factors.
The test found that several electric chainsaws could handle substantial cutting work. But the amount of wood they cut on a charge heavily depended on the size of the logs. For example, on logs measuring about 8.7 inches across, over twice the number of cuts were achieved versus cuts on logs measuring around 11.6 inches. Additionally, the smaller logs produced a 57.3% higher result when the diameters at all cutting locations were added together. During another test, a portable power station and solar panel was used to recharge a Kobalt chainsaw battery, a process that took 46 minutes.
Battery life is an important consideration when it comes to using an electric chainsaw. Even though some models are more capable than others, you still might have to contend with either charging or swapping the used battery with a fresh one while you're working. The Forestry Service also warned that it can get expensive for crews to use these saws on a full day, thanks to the number of spare batteries and chargers that would be needed in order to keep going.