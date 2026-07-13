What Size Chainsaw Do You Need To Cut Trees? Here's What You Should Know

Chainsaws are great for cutting down trees, but you can't just take any chainsaw to any size tree and expect it to work flawlessly. As with almost any other tool-related task, you'll need the right chainsaw for the job. That starts with selecting one that has an appropriate bar size for the tree's branches and, if necessary, its trunk.

Before choosing a unit from one of the major chainsaw brands out today, you want to take a good look at the tree (or trees) you want to cut down or chop up. The crucial measurement is the diameter of the largest portion of the tree you plan to cut, be that one or more branches or the trunk itself. For branches and smaller trunks, a bar length between 6 and 18 inches should get the job done, depending on the tree. Meanwhile, larger segments may require an 18- to 20-inch bar, ensuring that your chainsaw cuts all the way through. A good rule of thumb is that the bar should extend at least two inches beyond the diameter of the wood you plan to cut.

While bar size is crucial, it's not the only spec to keep in mind. There are other aspects of chainsaw selection to be aware of before buying one to chop up a tree.