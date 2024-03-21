5 Lightweight Chainsaws For More Convenient Use

Chainsaws have multiple uses and applications. From felling large trees to pruning shrubbery in your garden and even slaying zombies during a Hollywood apocalypse, chainsaws are useful and versatile tools. Due to the many things that you can do with a chainsaw, it may come as no surprise that these devices come in many different shapes and sizes. Some saws are massive, like the professional-tier tools used by lumberjacks and forestry services. Some are attached to long poles for trimming treetops, while others look more like the spawn of a strange relationship between a chainsaw and drill. Whatever your needs, there's most likely a chainsaw for you.

If you're an average homeowner or outdoor enthusiast, you may need a chainsaw to trim bushes, prune trees, or gather firewood. But you most likely don't need an unwieldy 25-inch bar saw like the ones professional loggers use. Instead, there are many smaller and lighter options that still provide sufficient power for most casual yardwork or sylvan projects. We compared some of the top names for chainsaws and selected five lightweight tools based on several criteria. (We'll dive into our methodology later though.) Now, let's check out five lightweight chainsaws for more convenient use.