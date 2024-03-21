5 Lightweight Chainsaws For More Convenient Use
Chainsaws have multiple uses and applications. From felling large trees to pruning shrubbery in your garden and even slaying zombies during a Hollywood apocalypse, chainsaws are useful and versatile tools. Due to the many things that you can do with a chainsaw, it may come as no surprise that these devices come in many different shapes and sizes. Some saws are massive, like the professional-tier tools used by lumberjacks and forestry services. Some are attached to long poles for trimming treetops, while others look more like the spawn of a strange relationship between a chainsaw and drill. Whatever your needs, there's most likely a chainsaw for you.
If you're an average homeowner or outdoor enthusiast, you may need a chainsaw to trim bushes, prune trees, or gather firewood. But you most likely don't need an unwieldy 25-inch bar saw like the ones professional loggers use. Instead, there are many smaller and lighter options that still provide sufficient power for most casual yardwork or sylvan projects. We compared some of the top names for chainsaws and selected five lightweight tools based on several criteria. (We'll dive into our methodology later though.) Now, let's check out five lightweight chainsaws for more convenient use.
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 6-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw Kit
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel 6-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw could be a useful tool for outdoor enthusiasts, homeowners, and casual gardeners. The mini-chainsaw will definitely come in handy with its 6-inch bar, and it's capable of cutting hardwood tree limbs and branches up to 3 inches in diameter. The tool uses the same batteries as the rest of the M12 family, meaning you can mix and match your batteries with more than 125 other Milwaukee devices. Speaking of batteries, the Hatchet Pruning saw can perform more than 120 cuts on a single charge. The saw weighs less than five pounds, making it versatile and simple to maneuver, while an automatic chain oiler feature allows you to work continuously without the need to stop and add lubrication.
The kit costs $269.00 and includes the saw itself, one battery, one battery charger, and a scabbard to protect the saw's blade. It features a 4.8/5-star rating based on 2,400+ user reviews on Home Depot's website. Customers have mostly positive things to say about the Milwaukee chainsaw, with responses frequently celebrating the saw's power, size, and versatility.
Ryobi 40V 14 in. Battery Chainsaw
For a slightly larger option, the Ryobi 40V 14-Inch Battery Chainsaw may be a solid choice for users searching for a quality electric chainsaw. The Ryobi includes a 14-inch bar that can cut branches and trees up to 24 inches in diameter, and its 40V battery supports up to 128 cuts per charge and is interchangeable with the rest of Ryobi's 40V family of tools.
It weighs 11.5 pounds, and while it's not the lightest saw on this list, it's significantly lighter than most professional-tier and commercial devices. In other words, it remains maneuverable and relatively lightweight for most users. The saw features an automatic chain oiler that you can adjust to your needs and an easy-to-access chain adjustment feature so your tool is always ready for work. It includes a built-in tool storage compartment for added convenience while its battery provides gas-level power without the weight or extra expenses.
The Ryobi 40V chainsaw costs $259.00 and has 4.6/5 stars based on over 1,000 reviews on Home Depot. Most customers praise the tool, citing its power as a significant reason for their satisfaction.
Echo 30.5 CC 14-Inch Chainsaw
For a lightweight gas-powered saw, the Echo 30.5 CC 14-Inch Chainsaw is difficult to beat. It weighs 10.3 pounds, which is much lighter than many standard gas saws, and it features an anti-vibration system that improves user comfort and prevents fatigue. The 30.5 cc engine uses a 50:1 gas/oil mixture, providing professional-level power without the pro-tier price tag or weight. The tool has a side-access chain adjustment mechanism, an easy-start feature that requires 30% less force to operate, and a specialized air-filtration system that helps the engine run smoother. The 14-inch bar is capable of cutting trees and branches up to 25 inches in diameter, making the saw versatile and useful for projects ranging from light-duty pruning to mid-size tree felling.
The Echo saw costs $219.00 and has 4.6/5 stars based on more than 2,100 reviews from Home Depot. Positive customer comments frequently mention things like power in relation to size, weight, and affordability when describing the tool.
Bauer 20V 10-Inch Chainsaw
The Bauer 20V Cordless 10-Inch Chainsaw is another battery-powered electric device that could make a great addition to a homeowner's tool kit. The Harbor Freight chainsaw is extremely lightweight, weighing just around 7 pounds when equipped with a battery, and its 10-inch bar features a 9-inch diameter cutting capacity, making the tool ideal for casual trimming, pruning, and yardwork. It has an automatic chain oiler to save time and energy and a low-kickback bar to help prevent jarring your arms and hands during use. It also features an oil window, allowing you to easily and quickly check your tool's oil level, while a quick-start throttle enables you to reach full power in less than one second.
The Bauer 20V chainsaw costs $74.99, but it does not include a battery or a charger. It has 4.6/5 stars based on 1,400+ reviews over on the Harbor Freight website, and most positive comments praise the tool's versatility, power, range of applications, and affordability.
Stihl MS 182
Stihl is widely known as one of the best chainsaw manufacturers on the market. However, many of Stihl's tools are designed for professionals and come with a pro-tier price and weight. Fortunately, that's not the case for all of Stihl's products.
The Stihl MS 182 is a solid, lightweight, gas-powered option for homeowners and hobbyists that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. The saw weighs slightly more than 10 pounds, making it lighter than most of its gas-powered siblings, while its Quickstop® mechanism provides superior protection for users. It includes an anti-vibration system to prevent fatigue and discomfort, a side-access chain tensioner for convenience, and a clear fuel tank that allows you to see when it's time to add more gas. The 16-inch bar can handle most jobs, including casual yardwork and light-duty tree felling, while the engine is designed to release fewer emissions than competitors.
The MS 182 costs $259.99. It only features two user reviews for 5/5 stars on the official Stihl website, but the tool is well-reviewed at other storefronts and averages more than 4/5 stars across various sites.
Our Chainsaw Methodology
We selected the tools for this list based on a few criteria: weight and size, application, and user reviews. We wanted to highlight saws that the average homeowner or outdoor hobbyist can use for their projects without the need to purchase a massive professional chainsaw. Each item on this list weighs less than 12 pounds, falling well below the average weight for professional tools. Furthermore, the saws on this list represent various applications and power levels. From light-duty trimming and wood cutting all the way to mid-level tree felling, these saws can handle multiple projects and tasks.
Finally, we searched specifically for chainsaws that were extremely well-rated by actual customers. A reputable brand name is one thing, but nothing beats real testimonies from consumers when a lot of money is on the line. While no tool is perfect — and each of these saws has negative reviews mixed in with good ones — we chose to highlight items that have an average rating of at least 4/5 stars. For each item, we referenced a few positive reviews that are representative of the comments overall. However, keep in mind that each user's experience is different. If you choose to purchase an item off this list, do your due diligence and research your needs thoroughly before making a final decision.