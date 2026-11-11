Ford F-150 Vs. F-250 Resale Value: Which Depreciates More In 5 Years?

When shopping for a pickup truck, the purchase price is only part of the equation. How much the vehicle will be worth in five years, when you decide to sell or trade it in, is equally important because a car depreciates immediately when you drive it off the lot. And depreciation plays a significant role in the overall cost of ownership. The Ford F-150 and F-250 are among Ford's most popular pickup trucks.

The F-150 is a light-duty model, while the F-250 is a heavy-duty model, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. But between the F-150 and F-250, which one holds its value better after five years? According to data from iSeeCars and CarEdge, the F-150 will depreciate more after five years. In other words, the Ford F-250 offers the best resale value when compared to the F-150. According to CarEdge, the F-150 will lose an estimated 50% of its original value after five years, while the F-250 will only depreciate by 46%.

Data from iSeeCars shows slightly lower depreciation figures but, overall, the Ford F-250 still bests its light-duty sibling in value retention. According to iSeeCars, the F-150 will depreciate by 38.6% and the F-250 by 24.3%. It's good to note that these figures are just estimates. The actual value of your used Ford F-150 or F-250 will depend on its overall condition – it's not just about age.