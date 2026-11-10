4 Luxury SUVs That Are Cheaper To Maintain Than The Land Rover Range Rover
Luxury SUVs do two things well: they look good while getting you to your destination and make a huge dent in your pocket every time you have them serviced. Probably the best example of this notion is the Land Rover Range Rover. The car has had problems ranging from engine and gearbox failures to air suspension issues. According to CarEdge, it's one of the most expensive luxury vehicles to maintain, with estimated maintenance and repair costs of $19,749 over ten years. Even the cheapest Land Rover to maintain, the Discovery Sport, is estimated to cost around $17,262. There's also a more than 50% chance of needing a major repair within ten years.
Jeremy Clarkson once said, "You can launch a car a million miles an hour, cost eight pence, and run on water, and people would still buy Range Rovers." But not everyone wants to spend that kind of money on an unreliable car. And you don't have to, because many Land Rover Range Rover alternatives offer similar luxury, road presence, and performance, sometimes even more, without setting fire to your bank account.
Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade is probably the closest thing to a Range Rover on this list. The 2026 version offers two options: a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 or a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes a frankly absurd 682 horsepower. With a 10-speed transmission and all-wheel drive, the Escalade-V can launch its 6,352-pound curb weight from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. We drove the new Escalade, and its independent rear suspension also makes for a comfortable ride. But is it durable? Yes-ish. The Escalade will probably cost around $14,442 in maintenance and repairs over its first ten years, with a 37.75% chance of requiring a major repair. It's not cheap to maintain, but its maintenance costs are still a lot lower than those of any Land Rover.
The rest of the 2026 Escalade is exactly what you'd expect from Cadillac. It's a people mover, and it does that in luxury. The interior gets leather upholstery and comfortable seats across all three rows without cramping anyone, thanks to its 17.6-foot length. Cadillac also fits the Escalade with a massive 55-inch infotainment screen for navigation and vehicle controls, which you may or may not like. This much car does come at a cost. The Escalade starts at $93,995 for the base model and goes all the way up to $173,895.
Lexus LX 600
If you're in the market for a Land Rover Range Rover alternative that won't leave you taking out loans to cover repair bills, the LX 600 should be on your list. The 2027 model starts at a healthy $109,050 and goes up to $117,850, but its maintenance and repair costs are a lot more reasonable. Over ten years, the LX 600 is estimated to cost $8,944 in maintenance and repairs. That's $10,805 less than the Range Rover. This reliability comes from the Land Cruiser J300, on which the LX 600 is based. It's built well enough to take off-road, and the ride quality is generally pretty smooth. Under the hood, the LX 600 gets a 409-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. All trims come with full-time four-wheel drive.
Sure, the LX 600 is down on power compared to other flagship SUVs like the Escalade and the BMW X7, but a six-second 0-60 mph isn't the end of the world. You get three rows of seating, and the first two are very comfortable. The third row, though, lacks thigh support and headroom, especially for passengers over six feet tall. On the plus side, you get physical buttons to control the air conditioning and volume. There's a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Genesis GV80
Just like Lexus is to Toyota, Genesis is Hyundai's spin-off brand that makes luxury cars to compete with Land Rover and Mercedes, but without the prestige pricing. And the Genesis GV80 is a great example. The 2027 version starts at $60,395, almost 30% less than the Range Rover Sport. The GV80 is also much more reliable, with estimated maintenance costs of $9,837 over ten years. Power-wise, you can get the GV80 with either a 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 375-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Both engines get an 8-speed automatic gearbox. All trims also get AWD, except the base one.
In our review of the 2025 Genesis GV80 V6, we liked its smooth ride. The Sport mode added more oomph for passing other vehicles and stiffened the suspension to keep body roll in check. Inside, the GV80 has all the hallmarks of a luxury car. You get leather and wood accents throughout, plus a Mood Curator that changes the cabin lighting and scent based on your preference. Yes, there's a 27.0-inch touchscreen for wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, but you still get physical knobs and switches for essential functions. Like the LX 600, though, the GV80's third row is cramped.
Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y might seem like an odd choice on a list of Range Rover alternatives, and that's because it is. The Model Y doesn't have the same road presence, nor can it be taken off-road. What it does have is reliability. It's the second-least expensive luxury vehicle to maintain, with estimated maintenance and repair costs of just $3,977 over ten years and an 18.79% chance of needing a major repair. That's virtually nothing compared to the Land Rovers. The Model Y starts at $41,630, which gets you the 300-horsepower, single-motor version with a 321-mile range (EPA estimate). If that's not enough, there's also a 510-hp dual-motor version that hits 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, but drops the range to an estimated 306 miles. Since it's electric, the cabin is pretty quiet, though the ride is on the firmer side.
Like every Tesla, the Model Y has a minimalist interior design, with almost no buttons. Want to change the temperature? Use the 16.0-inch screen. Want to adjust the side mirrors? Use the screen again. You get the point, though it is pretty distracting. Still, the cabin feels well put together. The first and second rows are spacious, with faux leather throughout. And with the Model Y L trim, there's even a third row, though don't expect to be seating your tall friends there.