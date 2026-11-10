4 Luxury SUVs That Are Cheaper To Maintain Than The Land Rover Range Rover

Luxury SUVs do two things well: they look good while getting you to your destination and make a huge dent in your pocket every time you have them serviced. Probably the best example of this notion is the Land Rover Range Rover. The car has had problems ranging from engine and gearbox failures to air suspension issues. According to CarEdge, it's one of the most expensive luxury vehicles to maintain, with estimated maintenance and repair costs of $19,749 over ten years. Even the cheapest Land Rover to maintain, the Discovery Sport, is estimated to cost around $17,262. There's also a more than 50% chance of needing a major repair within ten years.

Jeremy Clarkson once said, "You can launch a car a million miles an hour, cost eight pence, and run on water, and people would still buy Range Rovers." But not everyone wants to spend that kind of money on an unreliable car. And you don't have to, because many Land Rover Range Rover alternatives offer similar luxury, road presence, and performance, sometimes even more, without setting fire to your bank account.