Which Ford SUV Is The Closest Equivalent To The Toyota RAV4?

Given that the Toyota RAV4 is one of America's best-selling vehicles, you'd expect every major automaker in the market to have a direct competitor to Toyota's ultra-popular compact crossover. Most automakers do, and many of these SUVs share space with the RAV4 near the top of the sales charts. What about Ford? Since the company ditched sedans several years ago to focus on SUVs, Ford surely offers a direct and obvious equivalent to the RAV4, right? The actual answer is a little blurry.

Technically, there are two different SUV models that could be considered Ford's closest equivalent to the RAV4, and the answer will depend on whether you are looking only at Ford's current new-car lineup or are considering used vehicles as well. If you include older vehicles, the easy answer is the Ford Escape, which served for many years as Ford's primary entry in the compact crossover SUV segment where the RAV4 also competes.

If you're considering only new Ford models, though, the answer shifts, as the Escape left production in the end of 2025. In the current lineup, Ford's closest equivalent to the RAV4 is the Bronco Sport, which shares some of its underpinnings with the now-discontinued Escape, but with a boxier, more rugged personality inspired by Ford's larger, midsize Bronco 4x4. There are, however, some noticeable differences between the current RAV4 and the Bronco Sport, so let's break it down a bit further.