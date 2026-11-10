How To Spot 'Feathering' On Tires – And What Causes It

A form of uneven tread wear, "feathering" is what happens when one edge of the tire remains rounded, while the opposite side is sharp. Sometimes referred to as "tire scuffing," there are several ways to know if your tires are experiencing it. In the early stages of feathering, you might be able to feel it with your bare hands. For this to work, you'll first want to park on a flat surface. To get the most accurate results, you'll want to make sure the tire is not expanded from driving. Next, you need to run your fingers on the tire from one edge to another. Typically, a healthy tire will feel the same when dragging your finger coming from both directions, similar to how you pet a dog. A feathered tire should register as smooth in one direction, but going against the wear should have some sensation of resistance, such as sharpness or roughness. Afterward, you'll need to repeat this process across all the tires in your vehicle.

Once the feathering has progressed enough, it might also be possible to diagnose it just by looking. As with the name, the marks will look kind of like feathers. In some cases, you could also potentially feel excessive vibration, which is also a common sign of a wheel alignment issue. Lastly, feathering can result in a pulling sensation or poor handling when you're driving, which can contribute to issues with road traction. If not addressed, this could lead to possible safety risks.