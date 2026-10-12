5 Red Flags Mechanics Can Spot In Seconds When Inspecting Your Car

After your car has been sitting in the shop for a while and the mechanic finally has time to go over and inspect it, they are immediately going to notice any wet spots underneath the vehicle that formed while they were at lunch. Every puddle tells a different story, so they are sure to check for any leaks before even touching the car.

If there is clear water near the front of the car, this could just be condensation from the air conditioner. It's common if you were running it on the drive over, especially if it was a hot day. This is usually nothing to be concerned about. However, if the puddle under the front of the car is thick, oily, and dark, it could indicate an oil leak — maybe from the oil pan, oil filter, or valve cover gasket. If it's bright and sticky, this puddle in the front could be a coolant leak from the radiator or hoses.

If the puddle is closer to the middle of the car and appears greasy and red or brown, this could be a transmission fluid leak. An oily, amber puddle closer to the wheels could mean a brake fluid leak. These leaks are important to address right away before any of these fluids get too low.