What Does The Brown Box Symbol Next To Your Windows Files Mean?

If you're a frequent OneDrive or Dropbox user, you'll likely be familiar with the presence of icons next to your Windows files. Seeing icons such as green checkmarks and the cloud symbol is standard practice. Icons like the red X symbol next to your Windows files are more of a reason for concern. While the brown box symbol next to your Windows files can be harmless, there are a host of causes that may restrict access to the files.

If you find the brown box symbol in the corner of a Windows file, it indicates that the file has been archived on a cloud service rather than stored locally on your computer. As a cloud-only file, clicking it will prompt Windows to download the file automatically from the cloud service it's stored on to open it.

If you encounter issues when opening the file, there are two primary reasons — either there are connection problems with your OneDrive or Dropbox account, or there are offline-only settings that are disabled by the cloud services. Thankfully, several fixes can help if you're unable to open Windows files with brown box symbols, so you can access your files without hassle.