What Does The Red X Next To Your Files Mean On Windows? (And How To Fix It)

So you're browsing through your Windows files and notice that a few were marked with an annoying red X. In a panic, you try opening and editing them to see if they've somehow been corrupted. They don't seem to be, though. Everything's working just fine, but the red X still won't go away even after multiple reboots. Then, what could it possibly mean?

The red X icon that shows up next to your files on Windows is actually a OneDrive warning sign. It indicates a syncing error, meaning your files (and even folders) couldn't be backed up to the cloud. There are several reasons why this can happen, one of which is full OneDrive storage. Once you've reached the limit, your OneDrive account will be frozen, and it won't sync any more files. You need to delete some of the previously uploaded documents, empty the OneDrive recycle bin, or subscribe to a bigger plan that can accommodate your needs.

If, however, you still have plenty of space in your account but your files aren't syncing as they should, there are a couple of other fixes you can try.