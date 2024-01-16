Why Your OneDrive Account Is Frozen (And How To Fix It)

Microsoft's own cloud storage solution, OneDrive, gives users an alternative option when it comes to keeping track of their various digital files (along with organizing and editing photos), but it has had its fair share of growing pains. And despite the myriad improvements made since its inception you could still find yourself running into an account freeze.

Having your account frozen typically means one of two things has happened: Either your account has been inactive for too long (approximately 90 days) or you've exceeded your current storage limit. Should you receive an email from Microsoft warning you of a freeze, don't panic — the company has stated that your files will still be safe. Though you won't be able to upload anything else, edit any files, or sync your account across devices until you take steps to address the issue. And if you take too long (12 months) to deal with things Microsoft may end up deleting your OneDrive account (and files) entirely.

Fortunately it's a pretty simple process to fix either of these potential causes for a frozen account. You just need to have access to a device (smartphone, tablet, or computer) that you can use to log into your OneDrive account.