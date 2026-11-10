How To Prepare Your Robot Lawn Mower For Winter Storage

As colder temperatures begin to set in around the country, some homeowners are likely taking steps to winterize their lawn mower for proper storage. While the process for winterizing gas-powered lawn motors has been well-documented, that might not be the case for automatic, robot mowers, which have become popular far more recently. The storage process is a bit different, and it's important to remember that the exact method can vary based on your specific brand and model.

For example, Husqvarna recommends fully charging its Automower before you store it. Certain older models may need to be recharged every three months or so during extended storage as well. You also need to adjust the mower's GeoFence settings as needed, and take the time to clean away any buildup from the unit's moving components and charging contacts. Do a visual inspection, checking the wheels, blade disc, and body panels for any signs of damage. Keep the unit in a dry space indoors and store it right-side down on an even surface, making sure the room's temperature doesn't dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, Stihl warns against cleaning its iMow models with a pressure washer, or any running water for that matter, before storing them. You should also safeguard and cover the mower's charging station before putting it away for the season if you're keeping it outdoors. When it comes to the timeframe for storing your mower, Stihl recommends doing it before the first frost of the season hits, instead of waiting until winter actually arrives. For storage recommendations and other tips for your exact mower, consult the owner's manual.