Electric Vs. Tow-Behind Dethatcher: Which Might Fit Your Needs Best This Fall?

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A particular outdoor phenomenon that you're likely to encounter during the fall season is thatch, a thick, brambly amalgam of dead stems, roots, clippings, and leaves that gradually starts to appear on your yard as the temperature drops. A bit of thatch can actually help protect your yard, but too much will start to choke the grass beneath of vital sunlight and water. When the thatch gets too thick, it's time to engage in some cleanup with a dethatcher.

Putting aside handheld, rake-like dethatchers, there are two broad options for heavier-duty dethatching: electric walk-behind dethatchers, and tow-behind dethatchers that need to be hitched to a vehicle like a riding mower. Both of these tool types can get rid of thick thatch, but the best one for your particular situation will depend on various factors like the size of your yard, the types of equipment you already have handy, and the composition of your lawn and local greenery. Generally, though, electric dethatchers are better for smaller lawns, while tow-behind dethatchers are better-suited for larger lawn work.