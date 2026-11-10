How Do Internet Cables Get Installed Under The Ocean?

While many people might believe that the internet and other forms of modern digital communication are conducted primarily via satellite, that's not really the case. The internet is a vast, global network of interconnected computer networks spread around the world, and for most intercontinental connections, satellites aren't how they communicate. Instead, we've been laying submarine cables along the ocean floor for a long time. The practice dates back to 1858 with the installation of the first transatlantic telegraph cable.

Today, the cable in question isn't made of copper wire; it's fiber-optic, and it's installed in various marine environments, including the Red Sea. Since they don't sell fiber-optic cables with lengths in excess of several thousand miles, for most people, it's unclear how modern cables are installed beneath the waves. Submarine fiber cable is installed via a special type of cable ship with a massive amount of cabling. People from multiple disciplines, including oceanographers, geologists, and geophysicists, perform the initial survey, and once enough cable is placed onboard, the ship begins operating by moving as close to shore as possible.

The cable is laid nearest to the shore, where a plow simultaneously digs a trench and lays the cable. From there, the ship continues to pull the plow along its planned route, making its way across the ocean. Cables are laid over various submarine geological features, and every 25 miles, an amplifier is installed, helping to boost the signal as it passes across the vast ocean. It costs hundreds of millions of dollars to lay intercontinental fiber-optic cables, which are joined together via fusion splicing. This ensures that there is little to no signal loss when multiple cable segments are joined together.