How Steep Is Too Steep For A Riding Lawn Mower?
Looking over the vast and varied assortment of riding mowers on the market, there seems to be a model out there for every need. No matter their specialty, though, they all have some common limitations, such as gravity. Using a riding mower on a slope is risky, to put it mildly, but what is the general threshold as far as the level of incline the machine — and the person on it — can safely traverse?
As a rule of thumb, you'll be okay on a riding mower so long as the mowing gradient isn't any steeper than 10 degrees. Some riding mower models claim to be capable of handling higher slopes, like 15 degrees, or in some specialized cases, up to 25 degrees. Additionally, if you're looking at an incline that's wet, you run the risk of losing tire traction while mowing, which is a major hazard. Always consult the manual first or the brand's customer support, just to be sure you're not making dangerous mistakes when using your lawn mower.
So long as the gradient isn't too steep, you should be able to mow an incline without much trouble. Should it prove too drastic, though, you'll have to seek out alternative solutions to getting your grassy hill trimmed up.
What to do if the incline is too steep
If you're facing a gradient that's simply too much for a riding mower to safely handle, you'll have to cut the grass with other equipment. The most straightforward option, if possible, is to get a rider with a low center of gravity that's specifically designed for steep inclines. The unfortunate downside here is that they're not easy to get ahold of, and they tend to cost multiple thousands of dollars. For more accessible alternatives, you have a few picks that will save you money, but will require you to do some walking.
One approach is to go with a string trimmer, especially if the sloped area you need to cut down is relatively small. Comparing the best string trimmers on the market may help you find the right one. Once you settle on the ideal tool, start on one end and work your way across this patch of yard in lateral passes until the grass is down to the level you desire. If the area is larger, and the incline makes it a possibility, you can use a push lawn mower, ideally with a self-propel function. This is another instance where you're likely best off bringing your cutter of choice across the hill horizontally, with the mower's deck sufficiently high so that it doesn't bottom out on the slope's peak.
While these alternatives are worth considering for particularly steep terrain, many sloped lawns can still be maintained with a riding mower. The key is knowing how to handle the machine properly in such environments so you can do the job safely and effectively.
Tips for using a riding mower on a steep incline
When using a riding mower on inclines, there are a few things to keep in mind as you go. First and foremost is to ensure you're always in complete control. One part of this is to rein in your speed; avoid going too fast downhill, as this increases the risk of shifting your mower's center of gravity against you. You should also not make any hasty decisions with your mower's controls while cutting. Don't turn too quickly, as this can shift the weight of its controls dangerously, or you could end up lifting your wheels off the ground and tipping the machine.
In the spirit of maintaining control of the mower, you must be mindful of the best technique to keep it from rolling over while mowing. Rather than moving your mower up and down the incline repeatedly, it's typically safer to mow the hill from side to side. This keeps your mower at a consistent angle for a longer duration, mitigating the risks that come with taking the full gradient of the hill and making turn after turn on it. Traversing inclines unsafely is just one of the things riding mower owners should stop doing if you've already happened to fall into such a routine.
Riding a mower on an incline may seem daunting, especially if the gradient is noticeable, but there are safe ways to go about such a cut. So long as you're careful, mindful of the steepness you're dealing with, and don't rush, you'll get through it and be back on level ground in no time.