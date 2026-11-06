Ford's Frostwarden Bronco Is A Rescue Vehicle With Supercar-Level Horsepower
As one of America's most popular enthusiast 4x4s, it's not particularly big news that Ford Racing would bring out a modified Bronco to the 2026 SEMA Show. After all, for the last several years, SEMA has had no shortage of modified Ford Broncos for showgoers to enjoy and for Bronco owners to be inspired by. The just-debuted Bronco Frostwarden Concept is something a lot more ambitious, though.
Inspired by an Arctic search-and-rescue rig, the Frostwarden has all the rugged off-road upgrades and style you'd expect from a no-expense-spared custom Bronco build backed by Ford. The beefy axles, hardcore suspension, and massive tires are all there, but the much bigger story is inside the engine bay. That's where Ford is debuting a radical new V8 crate engine that the company says is "the most powerful crate engine ever created by an automaker.
Under the hood of the Frostwarden is the brand-new Ford Racing crate engine dubbed the Megazilla 2.0 — and this engine is a completely different animal than the already-special Ford Megazilla 1.0 crate engine. More than just a power upgrade, the Megazilla 2.0 pushes Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla engine platform to an entirely new level, with some serious internal upgrades and a big, 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger that helps the motor push out more than 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
Taking Godzilla to a crazy new level
If you are a Ford Bronco owner or just a fan of Ford's popular 4x4, there are a lot of upgrades on the Frostwarden that you'll be excited about, including the 42" BF Goodrich tires, the bead-lock wheels, the Dana driveline parts, and a set of one-off Bilstein dampers. Together, they result in one of the more extreme-looking Bronco builds out there, but that's just the start of it. The Megazilla 2.0 engine is the even bigger story here.
Enthusiasts have been following the development of Megazilla 2.0 for nearly two years, and the finished product looks like it will outdo its original power expectations substantially. Designed to be Ford Racing's new flagship crate engine, Megazilla 2.0 is based on Ford's giant, 7.3-liter overhead-valve V8, and when cooking up this package, Ford did a lot more than just strap a supercharger to the existing Godzilla engine and call it a day. The engine block has been strengthened, as have the pistons, and the camshaft was tuned specifically for the supercharger.
Ford Racing hasn't yet finalized output for the new engine, at this point only saying that the Megazilla 2.0 can make over 1,200 horsepower and over 1,000 pound-feet of torque. We can already envision the crazy Mustang builds and other wild Ford projects that will use this motor in the coming years,
Will we ever see a production V8 Bronco?
Beyond just serving as a radical example of a modified Bronco and the debut platform for one of the most insane crate engines we've ever seen, the Frostwarden also opens up some fun speculation about future production Bronco powerplants. Right now, the most powerful engine in the lineup is the 3.0 EcoBoost V6 that powers the Bronco Raptor, with no V8 option available.
The Frostwarden is clearly a one-off custom vehicle, and Ford's hasn't volunteered exactly what it took to fit the Megazilla engine into the Bronco's engine bay, but they made it work. A theoretical production V8 Bronco obviously wouldn't need 1,200 horsepower — or even 700 horsepower — to be a highly desirable vehicle, and aftermarket companies have already found ways to get Ford's 5.0 Coyote V8 into the sixth-gen Bronco, so it stands to reason Ford could manage.
Time will tell whether or not a production Bronco using one of these V8s could actually be in the works, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it. In the meantime, Ford fans and high-end car builders can start dreaming and scheming about what kind of project vehicles would make the best use of the wild new Megazilla 2.0 crate engine.