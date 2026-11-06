Ford's Frostwarden Bronco Is A Rescue Vehicle With Supercar-Level Horsepower

As one of America's most popular enthusiast 4x4s, it's not particularly big news that Ford Racing would bring out a modified Bronco to the 2026 SEMA Show. After all, for the last several years, SEMA has had no shortage of modified Ford Broncos for showgoers to enjoy and for Bronco owners to be inspired by. The just-debuted Bronco Frostwarden Concept is something a lot more ambitious, though.

Inspired by an Arctic search-and-rescue rig, the Frostwarden has all the rugged off-road upgrades and style you'd expect from a no-expense-spared custom Bronco build backed by Ford. The beefy axles, hardcore suspension, and massive tires are all there, but the much bigger story is inside the engine bay. That's where Ford is debuting a radical new V8 crate engine that the company says is "the most powerful crate engine ever created by an automaker.

Under the hood of the Frostwarden is the brand-new Ford Racing crate engine dubbed the Megazilla 2.0 — and this engine is a completely different animal than the already-special Ford Megazilla 1.0 crate engine. More than just a power upgrade, the Megazilla 2.0 pushes Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla engine platform to an entirely new level, with some serious internal upgrades and a big, 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger that helps the motor push out more than 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque.