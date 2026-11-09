This Is The Last WWII Landing Ship Still Sailing Today

The U.S. Navy and America's other military branches used a variety of ships throughout World War II. Some of the most important were landing craft like the Higgins boats that brought the Allies onto the beaches of Normandy. That was only one type of landing ship, with another type used for landing tanks on enemy beaches. While almost all of the craft that carried the Allies during the war have long been decommissioned, scrapped, or sold, one remains afloat: the USS LST-325.

This "Landing Ship Tank," or, as the troops called it, "Large Slow Target," was commissioned on February 1, 1943. It remained in operation throughout the war, and played a significant role in the Normandy invasion during D-Day: It unloaded a total of 59 vehicles and over 400 personnel at Omaha Beach on June 7, 1944. With the war ending the next year, it was decommissioned on July 2, 1946. Its service ended with two battle stars, having made 43 trips across the English Channel during the conflict.

No longer needed by the Navy, the USS LST-325 — a name that referred to its hull number — was given to Greece, where it remained in operation for decades. Eventually, it found its way back into American hands. Since then, it has operated as a museum ship, with one unique capability that sets it apart from every other floating museum ship in the United States: its mobility. The USS LST-325 retains the ability to travel, so the folks who manage it take it from port to port, educating the public on its history and ensuring it continues to sail as long as possible.