How The Higgins Boat Helped The Allies Win WWII

The United States utilized many vehicles to win the Second World War, with everything from half-tracks and motorcycles to the most legendary tanks and strategic bombers. While every vehicle served its purpose, one managed to do more than most, and it's also one of the simplest designs to come out of the war. The Landing Craft Vehicle Personal (LCVP), better known as the Higgins boat, was a specialized landing craft used for amphibious assaults and helped win WWII.

When the U.S. entered the conflict after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Europe wasn't on the table. Before taking back Nazi-occupied territory in Europe, the Allies needed to first sweep through Africa, which took considerable time and effort. It wasn't until June 6, 1944, that the Allies landed personnel on the beaches of Normandy, France, and the success of Operation Overlord opened Europe for conquest.

From there, the Allies swept across Europe, freeing the French and other nations before finally taking liberating territory in Germany. As the Soviet Union defeated the Nazis in Berlin, the Americans solidified their position in the western regions. Unfortunately, this established the basis for the Cold War. Still, none of it would have been possible without the relatively simple Higgins boat, which was purpose-built for operations like the one that took back Normandy.