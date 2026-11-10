Why Some Countries Still Get The Blue Ryobi Tools The Rest Of The World Lost

Here in the U.S., it doesn't take an expert to pick Ryobi out from a lineup of all the major power tool brands. Its distinct green color is one-of-a-kind, making it instantly recognizable alongside Milwaukee's red or DeWalt's yellow. But outside of the U.S. market, Ryobi looks completely different. In countries such as Japan and South Africa, you'll find Ryobi tools in darker blue, teal, and gray finishes.

Ryobi used these colors in American markets years ago, but the brand later switched to its now-signature green color. The color change happened because of a corporate split in the late 2010s that divided Ryobi's power tool operations into two separate companies.

Since 2018, Hong Kong-based manufacturer Techtronic Industries (TTI) has handled Ryobi power tools sold in the United States, Europe, and Australia as well as several other Western markets. Meanwhile, Kyocera Industrial Tools Corporation oversees the power tool business in other regions, including Japan and certain Asian and African markets.