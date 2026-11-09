What Are The Different Compartments In A Dishwasher For?

Nobody likes doing the dishes. It's a headache, and it takes way too long. That's one reason dishwashers have become so popular. A good machine from a reliable brand lasts for years and cleans in the background while you do other things.

If you've just bought your first dishwasher, figuring out how everything works can be confusing. Most people just load the dishes, add the cleaning solution, and call it a day. But each compartment has a specific job, and knowing what goes where can help you get cleaner dishes.

The main compartment is where you put your dishwasher detergent or cleaning pod. You'll need to add detergent for every wash. Washing pods come in pre-measured units, so you typically use one per load. For liquid detergent users, the amount depends on the load size. Smaller loads should be fine with just 1 tablespoon of detergent, while bigger loads typically require 2 tablespoons. Also, check the machine's manual for the exact amount required.