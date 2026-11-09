What Are The Different Compartments In A Dishwasher For?
Nobody likes doing the dishes. It's a headache, and it takes way too long. That's one reason dishwashers have become so popular. A good machine from a reliable brand lasts for years and cleans in the background while you do other things.
If you've just bought your first dishwasher, figuring out how everything works can be confusing. Most people just load the dishes, add the cleaning solution, and call it a day. But each compartment has a specific job, and knowing what goes where can help you get cleaner dishes.
The main compartment is where you put your dishwasher detergent or cleaning pod. You'll need to add detergent for every wash. Washing pods come in pre-measured units, so you typically use one per load. For liquid detergent users, the amount depends on the load size. Smaller loads should be fine with just 1 tablespoon of detergent, while bigger loads typically require 2 tablespoons. Also, check the machine's manual for the exact amount required.
Pre-rinse and rinse aid compartments
Some dishwashers have a smaller pre-rinse compartment next to the main detergent dispenser. Think of it as the first line of attack against heavy loads. Before the main cycle runs, the pre-rinse area releases small amounts of detergent to soften heavy stains. This helps the main cycle clean more effectively. Just remember, you also have to load this area with detergent before use, and it can only be liquid. No pods can be used here.
Once the cleaning is done, the rinse aid compartment comes into play. It holds the rinse aid solution that helps water drain off dishes more easily, reducing water spots and improving drying. Unlike the other two compartments, you don't have to load up the rinse aid solution before every use.
Some people suggest using vinegar as an alternative to rinse aid solution. In theory, it could work because vinegar is acidic and cleans hard water spots from dishes. However, the vinegar's acidity can wear off the rubber seals and break your dishwasher.
Should you put a cleaning pod in the bottom of the dishwasher?
The answer to that question is: no. As explained above, a dishwasher works in different stages to clean your dishes. Some cycles begin with a pre-wash that uses water, and sometimes detergent, to loosen food residue before the main wash. This stage typically lasts for about 10-15 minutes. After this, the actual cleaning begins, where the cleaning solution is dispensed from the top.
So, when you put a cleaning pod in the bottom and run the machine, it will likely dissolve during the pre-rinse stage and never get a chance to help with the cleaning. A pod at the bottom also won't clean the dishes at the top of the machine. It may not dissolve completely during the process, leaving residue at the bottom and leading to cleaning the dishwasher itself. If you're worried about heavy loads, add extra detergent in the pre-rinse compartment or run the cleaning cycle twice.