Which Dishwasher Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?
If you're shopping for a new dishwasher and reliability is one of your key metrics, you've probably seen a handful of the same names topping many ranked lists, such as Bosch, Miele, and KitchenAid. In fact, those three brands claimed the first, second, and seventh spots (respectively) in our ranking of the best major dishwasher brands.
However, if you're looking for a single, definitive answer to the question of which dishwasher brand is the most reliable of all, that label goes to Bosch. Consumer Reports chose Bosch as its best overall dishwasher brand in its report on the best kitchen appliances of 2026, based on factors like lab testing, owner satisfaction, and — most importantly — predicted reliability. Several of Bosch's 800, 300, and Benchmark Series models also claimed a number of top spots in CR's 2026 dishwasher rankings. With exceptional brand reliability and owner satisfaction ratings, Bosch's energy-efficient, easy-to-use Benchmark SHP9PCM5N took the top spot overall.
As a plus, Bosch also scored well in J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study, which surveyed owners about their experiences with their appliances during the first year of ownership. Bosch scored an excellent 64 problems per 100 units, just a single point behind KitchenAid, which narrowly took top honors for dishwasher reliability in J.D. Power's survey. Bosch dishwashers' reliability may also contribute to their longevity, with many Bosch dishwasher owners saying their appliances last anywhere between 10 and 20 years.
Professional analyses and user experiences align on Bosch's reliability
CR's brand reliability ratings for dishwashers were based on information gathered from over 77,000 member responses about dishwashers purchased between 2015 and 2025. Those responses are what lent Bosch dishwashers their high predicted reliability ratings and owner satisfaction scores. Other professional reviews also speak to the quality of the 300 Series and Bosch dishwashers at large.
Popular Mechanics cited Bosch's 300 Series Front Control Dishwasher as its best overall choice in its 2026 dishwasher guide, which states that its selections were based on a combined measure of feature richness — namely "quiet operation," "adjustable racks," and "foldable tines" — on top of reported long-term reliability, a key factor in Popular Mechanics' selection criteria.
One appliance retailer in Boston, Yale Appliance, also conducted an analysis of 33,190 service calls in 2025 that further supports the reliability of Bosch dishwashers. Per the company's review, about 7.7% of Bosch-brand dishwashers required service in the first year of ownership, which is 1.1% below the 8.8% average for the whole category. While Yale Appliance recommends avoiding the Bosch 100 (it "doesn't deliver the real Bosch experience"), it still recommends that buyers opt for the 300 Series. Additionally, if quiet operation is an important factor for you, you're in luck — Bosch snagged two of three slots on our list of the three quietest dishwashers on the market.