Which Dishwasher Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?

If you're shopping for a new dishwasher and reliability is one of your key metrics, you've probably seen a handful of the same names topping many ranked lists, such as Bosch, Miele, and KitchenAid. In fact, those three brands claimed the first, second, and seventh spots (respectively) in our ranking of the best major dishwasher brands.

However, if you're looking for a single, definitive answer to the question of which dishwasher brand is the most reliable of all, that label goes to Bosch. Consumer Reports chose Bosch as its best overall dishwasher brand in its report on the best kitchen appliances of 2026, based on factors like lab testing, owner satisfaction, and — most importantly — predicted reliability. Several of Bosch's 800, 300, and Benchmark Series models also claimed a number of top spots in CR's 2026 dishwasher rankings. With exceptional brand reliability and owner satisfaction ratings, Bosch's energy-efficient, easy-to-use Benchmark SHP9PCM5N took the top spot overall.

As a plus, Bosch also scored well in J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study, which surveyed owners about their experiences with their appliances during the first year of ownership. Bosch scored an excellent 64 problems per 100 units, just a single point behind KitchenAid, which narrowly took top honors for dishwasher reliability in J.D. Power's survey. Bosch dishwashers' reliability may also contribute to their longevity, with many Bosch dishwasher owners saying their appliances last anywhere between 10 and 20 years.