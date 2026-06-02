How Long Do Owners Say Bosch Dishwashers Typically Last?

Choosing a new dishwasher means thinking about the cost and the size, but it's impossible to overlook longevity and reliability. Consumer Reports considers some dishwasher brands more reliable than others, and Bosch is regarded as one of the most rock-solid options. According to many of those who have them, you can expect to get a good amount of time from a Bosch unit. In fact, some say that their dishwasher lasted significantly longer than the widely agreed average for this appliance type.

According to Bosch itself, dishwashers should last between six and 16 years, while Consumer Reports says that the widely cited dishwasher lifespan sits around 10 years. In terms of the experience of Bosch customers, the brand's range isn't far off. In community spaces like Reddit, many users claim that their unit functioned just fine for just under a decade or stuck around for a decade-plus on the high end. In multiple cases, owners said that their Bosch dishwashers served around 18 to 20 years, with some older units even reportedly going beyond the 20-year threshold.

Using the same dishwasher for two decades is definitely lucky, and that figure can't be treated as the norm. Bosch has explained that dishwasher longevity is a nuanced topic. To reach a decade or more of good use, owners need to take proper care of their dishwasher.