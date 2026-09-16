How To Clean Your Dishwasher With Baking Soda

A dishwasher's purpose is to clean your dishes. As such, it's understandable if you might assume there's no need to clean the dishwasher itself. However, there are actually several good reasons to add this task to your regular to-do list. For example, although a dishwasher typically shouldn't smell badly if you've been using it properly, a thorough cleaning can fix the problem if a dishwasher does develop odors. On top of that, cleaning your dishwasher can remove mineral buildup and generally promote more reliable overall performance. You also don't need any special equipment or materials for the job. Although you should always check the owner's manual of your dishwasher to confirm the manufacturer doesn't warn against certain cleaning methods, it's generally possible to clean a dishwasher with some distilled white vinegar and baking soda.

Your first step is to clean out your dishwasher's filter. Check the manufacturer's instructions to determine how to do this, as it's not always possible to remove a dishwasher's filter, depending on the model you have.

Next, place one to two cups of distilled white vinegar in an upright, dishwasher-safe container in your dishwasher's lower rack. Run a regular wash cycle without detergent, and turn off the drying cycle. This step helps to clear away grease.

After you've done that, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the inside floor of the dishwasher and run a hot water rinse cycle. Again, you can skip the drying cycle. Open the door and let the interior air dry when the cycle is complete. The baking soda should remove odors.