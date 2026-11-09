Is This Husqvarna Backpack Blower Really 'The World's Most Powerful'?

Husqvarna made a bold claim when it launched the 590BTS and 590BFS backpack blowers in 2025. In a press release, the brand called them "the world's most powerful backpack blower[s]," adding that they produced 56 newtons of blowing force and a peak airflow of 1,245 cubic feet per minute (CFM). Both of those figures were, at the time, market leading according to Husqvarna's research. But how well does that claim hold up today?

As of this writing in late 2026, Husqvarna can no longer claim to be entirely ahead of its rivals, although its pair of high-powered blowers are still among the most powerful on the market. In August 2026, its rival Echo unveiled its own 56 newton backpack blower, the PB-9510, and compared to the Husqvarna twin models, with its performance neck and neck. The PB-9510 has a slightly lower peak airflow of 1,200 CFM according to Echo's official figures, but its 230 MPH peak air speed is slightly higher than the Husqvarna blower's 216 MPH peak speed.

In addition to Husqvarna and Echo's range-topping blower models, RedMax also offers a backpack blower with a claimed output of 56 newtons. That blower is the EBZ9000-RH, and its peak airflow and peak air speed stats are identical to the Husqvarna blowers. This is no coincidence, as RedMax has been owned by Husqvarna since 2007, and thus its range-topping blower is mechanically identical to Husqvarna's twin offerings.