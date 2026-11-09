Is This Husqvarna Backpack Blower Really 'The World's Most Powerful'?
Husqvarna made a bold claim when it launched the 590BTS and 590BFS backpack blowers in 2025. In a press release, the brand called them "the world's most powerful backpack blower[s]," adding that they produced 56 newtons of blowing force and a peak airflow of 1,245 cubic feet per minute (CFM). Both of those figures were, at the time, market leading according to Husqvarna's research. But how well does that claim hold up today?
As of this writing in late 2026, Husqvarna can no longer claim to be entirely ahead of its rivals, although its pair of high-powered blowers are still among the most powerful on the market. In August 2026, its rival Echo unveiled its own 56 newton backpack blower, the PB-9510, and compared to the Husqvarna twin models, with its performance neck and neck. The PB-9510 has a slightly lower peak airflow of 1,200 CFM according to Echo's official figures, but its 230 MPH peak air speed is slightly higher than the Husqvarna blower's 216 MPH peak speed.
In addition to Husqvarna and Echo's range-topping blower models, RedMax also offers a backpack blower with a claimed output of 56 newtons. That blower is the EBZ9000-RH, and its peak airflow and peak air speed stats are identical to the Husqvarna blowers. This is no coincidence, as RedMax has been owned by Husqvarna since 2007, and thus its range-topping blower is mechanically identical to Husqvarna's twin offerings.
Stihl's best backpack blower is not as powerful, and other rivals aren't either
Another big name in the commercial blower market is Stihl, but its best blower isn't currently up there with the best in class in pure power terms. The strongest Stihl backpack blower is the BR 800, which delivers 41 newtons of blowing force according to its maker.
Its peak airflow of 912.3 CFM is well behind the Husqvarna, Echo, and RedMax blowers, although its 239 MPH peak air speed is actually faster than any of its rivals. That higher peak air speed makes the Stihl blower particularly well suited to moving debris piles a long distance, but the very largest piles of debris will still be more efficiently moved using one of its more powerful rivals.
Several other brands make similarly powerful blowers, although none exceed the 56 newton output that's claimed by Husqvarna, Echo, and RedMax. Confusingly, Shindaiwa also claims on its website that its EB810 backpack blower is the most powerful on the market, although its claimed 44.4 newtons of blowing force and roughly 1,070 CFM peak airflow put it firmly behind all three of the market leading brands. It is, however, still more powerful than its electric blower rivals.
Another powerful gas-powered option is the ProRun PBB300, which claims to produce 50 newtons of blowing force, 1,125 CFM peak airflow, and 250 MPH peak air speed. While its air speed is higher than every other rival blower here, its rivals edge ahead in other aspects.
What's the difference between the 590BTS and 590BFS?
Despite that broad field of competitors, Husqvarna's 590BTS and 590BFS blowers still rank among the world's most powerful, even if they're no longer the undisputed champions. So far, we've grouped both together, but there is a slight difference between the two. Both have identical power outputs, and like all of Husqvarna's 500 Series products, they're covered by a standard 2-year commercial or residential warranty.
The only notable difference between the two models is the positioning of the throttle, with the 590BTS having a throttle that's mounted on the tube on the right hand side of the user. Meanwhile, the 590BFS's throttle is mounted on the frame and located to the left side of the user.
At the time of writing, both carry the same retail price of $889.99. The pair are more expensive than the Echo PB-9510, which retails for $749.99, but less expensive than the RedMax EBZ9000, which retails for $899.95.