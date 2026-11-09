Who Makes Kubota Diesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

If you live in the U.S. and have ever shopped around for things like compact tractors, lawn mowers, or construction equipment, there is a good chance you have come across a brand called Kubota. A Japanese company, Kubota has been doing business in the U.S. since 1972, and has grown to become a well-known player in the agricultural and construction equipment sector. It competes with other established players in the segment, including the likes of John Deere, New Holland, and Bobcat. Kubota's tractors are generally considered among the best in business.

That said, tractors and construction equipment aren't the only things Kubota is known for. The company is also a major manufacturer of engines (including gasoline, diesel, natural gas, and LPG) that power everything from agricultural machinery and industrial equipment to generators. In fact, Kubota's engine manufacturing business has a history stretching back over a century, and goes back in time further than its tractor business.

Today, we're focusing our attention on Kubota's diesel engines, which power several machinery used in agriculture and the industrial space. Popular brands that use Kubota engines in their products include Avant, Bobcat, Merlo, Timberwolf, Manitou, and Liebherr; you may have used a machine powered by a Kubota engine without realizing it. Now that we have established that Kubota itself makes Kubota diesel engines, let's try to understand where the company actually manufactures them.