Crocodile Dundee Helped Save Subaru By Selling This Car On TV Back In '95

While Subaru still lags behind today's larger automakers when it comes to overall market share, the brand's rise from relative obscurity into being one of the American market's more popular purveyors of crossover SUVs has been a fascinating one. Following a similar timeline to other Japanese automakers, Subaru began operating in America in the 1960s, but unlike Honda or Toyota, which quickly became established in the market by selling mainstream economy cars as their bread-and-butter vehicles, Subaru's early offerings were a little unconventional.

Subaru's U.S. lineup began in the late '60s with vehicles like the tiny Subaru 360 microcar, and then in the '70s, Subaru began to establish itself with its niche four-wheel-drive offerings, including the unusual Subaru BRAT pickup truck. By the 1980s, Subaru of America had begun to earn a sizable following with its funky all-wheel-drive sedans and station wagons, especially among those who lived in winter climates — but the company's sales had taken a downturn by the early '90s.

One of the models that's credited with getting the brand back on track was the Subaru Outback. With its blend of car-like refinement and the rugged, all-terrain capability — and image — that was popular among SUV buyers in the '90s, the Outback had a lot going for it. That popularity and recognition of the Outback were further boosted by a memorable and long-lasting ad campaign featuring legendary Australian actor Paul Hogan of the "Crocodile Dundee" films.