At What Temperature Do Mini Splits Lose Efficiency In Cold Weather?

Mini splits offer an energy efficient alternative to traditional central air conditioning systems designed to keep your home cool in warm, humid climates. Some mini splits include heat pump systems in addition to air conditioners to provide year-round comfort by heating and cooling your home with a single system.

In spite of an extremely common heat pump myth, the heat pumps built into many of today's mini split systems are capable of delivering heat inside a home when outside temperatures are well below the freezing mark. While standard mini split heat pumps can extract enough heat to efficiently operate in temperatures down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 Celsius), some specialized cold-climate models can operate efficiently at temperatures as low as -25 Fahrenheit (-31 Celsius).

Heat pumps, including those built into mini splits, operate much like air conditioners, only in reverse. As a result, the outside unit's condenser coils can accumulate frost when temperatures are low and humidity is high. To combat excessive frost, which can ultimately block airflow through the heat pump, the unit stops producing heat to run a defrost cycle. As frost conditions increase, the defrost cycles become longer and more frequent, reducing the unit's heating efficiency and lowering temperatures inside the living space.

The location of the outside part of the mini split can play a factor in its cold weather efficiency. When possible, protect the unit from the wind and any accumulation of snow and ice. While it's a good idea to sweep away any snow from the unit and its surrounding area if safe to do so from ground level, you should never scrape, pry, or hammer away any snow or ice accumulation that doesn't come off easily.