What It Means When Your Car Battery Terminals Are Corroded
If you see corrosion on your battery's terminals, you have a problem to deal with. While it may not seem like a big deal at first glance, it can definitely lead to worse problems down the road. These can include electrical issues, a reduction in the effective lifespan of your battery, reduced engine power, and difficult starting. There are all sorts of purported fixes out there, like using Vaseline on your battery terminals, but what actually causes the corrosion?.
The corrosion itself is a result of a chemical reaction when the hydrogen gas that your battery releases combines with moisture, salt, and the air around the battery. The result of this reaction is the formation of crystals of lead sulfate, which can reduce the amount of power that you are getting from your battery. This is because the corrosive buildup is not a good conductor of electricity, thus reducing the power that is sent to the vehicle.
If you choose not to deal with this issue when it first presents itself, you may end up with a dead battery. Some causes of battery terminal corrosion include overfilling the battery and spilling battery acid onto the terminals, overcharging the battery and causing the acid to boil, a battery that is leaking, and chemical reactions with copper battery clamps (producing copper sulfate).
How do you deal with corrosion on your car's battery terminals?
The best way to clean corrosion that you find on your battery terminals is a multistep process. You should first disconnect both of the battery cables and remove it from the vehicle so you can work on it more easily. The next step is to get a wire brush made of stainless steel. Finally, use a combination of water and baking soda made into a paste, then use the wire brush with the paste to remove the corrosion from your battery terminals. Reinstall the battery in the vehicle, reattach the battery terminals, and you are good to go. You can also use this method to clean your lawn mower battery terminals.
Once that you have cleaned all the corrosion from your car's battery terminals, it's a good idea to take some preventive measures to keep the corrosion from coming back. This involves using either dielectric grease, petroleum jelly, or a corrosion-resistant spray on your battery terminals and posts. It is also advised that you regularly check the appearance and health of your battery, while also avoiding the practice of undercharging or overcharging the battery, which can point toward issues in the electrical system. And if you've been wondering whether there's a version of WD-40 that prevents battery corrosion, the answer is yes.
There's really no mystery to the issue of corroded car battery terminals. It's very simple to identify, as crystals that can be green, white, or blue in color. The process of cleaning the corrosion off and preventing it from returning is straightforward, so it's worth taking the time to clear it up as soon as you notice it.