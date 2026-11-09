What It Means When Your Car Battery Terminals Are Corroded

If you see corrosion on your battery's terminals, you have a problem to deal with. While it may not seem like a big deal at first glance, it can definitely lead to worse problems down the road. These can include electrical issues, a reduction in the effective lifespan of your battery, reduced engine power, and difficult starting. There are all sorts of purported fixes out there, like using Vaseline on your battery terminals, but what actually causes the corrosion?.

The corrosion itself is a result of a chemical reaction when the hydrogen gas that your battery releases combines with moisture, salt, and the air around the battery. The result of this reaction is the formation of crystals of lead sulfate, which can reduce the amount of power that you are getting from your battery. This is because the corrosive buildup is not a good conductor of electricity, thus reducing the power that is sent to the vehicle.

If you choose not to deal with this issue when it first presents itself, you may end up with a dead battery. Some causes of battery terminal corrosion include overfilling the battery and spilling battery acid onto the terminals, overcharging the battery and causing the acid to boil, a battery that is leaking, and chemical reactions with copper battery clamps (producing copper sulfate).