Can You Use Vaseline On Your Car Battery Terminals? (And Why You May Want To)
We've all been guilty of neglecting what's underneath our car's hood at one point or another. Most car owners rarely touch the battery unless there's a loose connection at the terminals or it's time to get a new one. Modern car lead-acid batteries aren't cheap: A typical car battery costs between $100 and $200, with high-performance variants setting you back between $300 and $550.
Did you know you could prolong the life of your battery with Vaseline? It might sound like an old mechanic myth, but simply applying this everyday cosmetic can help protect car battery terminals, extending the battery's life.
Most car owners go out of their way to detail their vehicles on the exterior and interior — it's car maintenance 101, and the least you could do towards maintaining the longevity of your vehicle. However, while taking care of your interior and exterior comes in handy when it's time to get it on the used-car market, the most important and often ignored component that needs regular care is the car battery and terminals.
Can you really use Vaseline on battery terminals?
There are many false myths around maintaining a car battery, like getting rid of corrosion with water or your favorite cola drink. Grabbing a Vaseline jar from the cabinet sounds like one of these myths, however the only difference is that it actually works. Vaseline or petroleum jelly creates a moisture-resistant barrier between the battery and terminals that prevents rust and corrosion on a vehicle's battery terminal.
Your car battery terminals are equally important electrical components, connecting the vehicle's electrical system to the power source. Often, when you have a hard start situation, the battery and terminals are first on the checklist. When neglected or exposed to the elements, they can corrode, and the vehicle might struggle to start or fail altogether.
The most recommended product for corroded or rusted car battery terminals is dielectric/silicone grease. Still, petroleum jelly works just as well. It's cheap and easier to clean up compared to commercial products, though the only drawback is that it'll melt in higher temperatures.
Applying Vaseline could help avert corrosion
Using Vaseline on your battery terminals is quite easy and only takes a couple of minutes. Still, there are a few simple steps you need to follow to do it right. For starters, you'll want to disconnect the battery terminals — negative first. The next step is to gently use a wire brush to clean the terminals for a strong connection. Before applying Vaseline to the terminals, dry them thoroughly with a dry rag. Don't go ham on the battery terminals with a bunch of Vaseline, a thin layer will do the trick.
There's a huge debate among car experts on using Vaseline on car battery terminals. Most experts warn that it'll melt under high temperatures, and that dielectric grease works best. Still, dielectric grease isn't cheap, and based on experiences by some car owners, it only lasts as long. Some even swear by the superiority of Vaseline. A rule of thumb is to perform a routine check on your battery from time to time — regardless of what you decide to use — to prevent corrosion on the terminals.