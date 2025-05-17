Can You Use Vaseline On Your Car Battery Terminals? (And Why You May Want To)

We've all been guilty of neglecting what's underneath our car's hood at one point or another. Most car owners rarely touch the battery unless there's a loose connection at the terminals or it's time to get a new one. Modern car lead-acid batteries aren't cheap: A typical car battery costs between $100 and $200, with high-performance variants setting you back between $300 and $550.

Did you know you could prolong the life of your battery with Vaseline? It might sound like an old mechanic myth, but simply applying this everyday cosmetic can help protect car battery terminals, extending the battery's life.

Most car owners go out of their way to detail their vehicles on the exterior and interior — it's car maintenance 101, and the least you could do towards maintaining the longevity of your vehicle. However, while taking care of your interior and exterior comes in handy when it's time to get it on the used-car market, the most important and often ignored component that needs regular care is the car battery and terminals.