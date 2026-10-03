How To Clean Your Lawn Mower Battery Terminals With Baking Soda
All battery-powered devices share a nemesis: corrosion. This ranges from the disposable batteries in toys and gadgets to the larger batteries found in cars and lawn mowers. When a battery's casing wears out, or if it's left unused too long, the acid inside can leak through the terminals, creating a caustic coating that, if left untreated, will leave your lawn mower unusable until you replace the battery.
Corroded lawn mower battery terminals can be alarming, and you definitely shouldn't keep using your lawn mower if you spot any. However, the battery may not be a lost cause just yet. If you act quickly, you might be able to remove the corrosion and clean the battery, saving you from having to spend money on a new one. Despite the potential severity, this isn't actually that hard to do. All you need is baking soda and water, a stiff brush, and a firm hand to scrub the corrosion away.
You'll need baking soda, water, a stiff brush, and protective gear
Before you can clean corrosion off your lawn mower battery's terminals, you'll need the necessary materials and equipment. First, you'll need baking soda and water. You don't need anything specialized; ordinary boxed baking soda from the supermarket and clean water from your kitchen tap will work just fine. You should also grab a small, clean container to mix everything in.
Second, you need a brush to apply the cleaning solution, ideally something with stiff bristles. A wire brush from the hardware store is best, but an old toothbrush will suffice. Just make sure it's not one you intend to put in your mouth again. You can also buy dedicated battery cleaner brushes, but they're not necessary.
Finally, you'll need some safety equipment. We're dealing with acidic substances here, so you want to take proper precautions. Wear nitrile gloves to protect your hands and work goggles to protect your eyes from errant splatters. Grab a roll of paper towels as well to help you clean up afterward.
A mixed solution and some scrubbing can rescue your terminals
Once you've gathered your materials, it's time to prep for the procedure. Move your lawn mower to an open, well-ventilated area like your driveway, then disconnect the battery, starting with the negative terminal, then the positive terminal. Do not leave the battery connected while you clean the terminals, as you risk a short circuit.
In the container, mix one cup of water with one tablespoon of baking soda and stir until combined. If necessary, use warm water and an extra tablespoon of baking soda for a stronger solution. Pour the mixture directly onto the corroded sections of the terminals; it should start fizzing as the baking soda neutralizes the acidic corrosion. Take out your stiff-bristled brush and scrub the corrosion off. Be thorough, as the corrosion may have snaked into tight crevices. Finally, use the paper towels to wipe off any lingering gunk and residue. If corrosion remains, repeat this process until it's all gone. And, yes, you can clean car battery terminals the same way, too, if you were wondering.
Ensure everything is completely dry before reconnecting the battery to your lawn mower. Connect the positive terminal first, then the negative terminal, and test your mower. If you caught it in time, your mower should start normally. If it doesn't start, the corrosion may have damaged the terminals too much to salvage, and you'll have to replace the battery.