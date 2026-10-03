How To Clean Your Lawn Mower Battery Terminals With Baking Soda

Once you've gathered your materials, it's time to prep for the procedure. Move your lawn mower to an open, well-ventilated area like your driveway, then disconnect the battery, starting with the negative terminal, then the positive terminal. Do not leave the battery connected while you clean the terminals, as you risk a short circuit.

In the container, mix one cup of water with one tablespoon of baking soda and stir until combined. If necessary, use warm water and an extra tablespoon of baking soda for a stronger solution. Pour the mixture directly onto the corroded sections of the terminals; it should start fizzing as the baking soda neutralizes the acidic corrosion. Take out your stiff-bristled brush and scrub the corrosion off. Be thorough, as the corrosion may have snaked into tight crevices. Finally, use the paper towels to wipe off any lingering gunk and residue. If corrosion remains, repeat this process until it's all gone. And, yes, you can clean car battery terminals the same way, too, if you were wondering.

Ensure everything is completely dry before reconnecting the battery to your lawn mower. Connect the positive terminal first, then the negative terminal, and test your mower. If you caught it in time, your mower should start normally. If it doesn't start, the corrosion may have damaged the terminals too much to salvage, and you'll have to replace the battery.