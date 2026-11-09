3 Mini Bikes Quicker Than The Honda Monkey
Mini bikes have their pros and cons compared to their larger counterparts. For instance, a reduction in size and power might make the model more convenient to transport and less noisy, but it can also translate to limited specs. Those who are expecting a mini bike to have comparable speed to a conventional motorcycle are inevitably going to be disappointed. Even so, there are some iconic models in the minibike arena that are more capable than many would give them credit for — for instance, the Honda Monkey.
Honda's Monkey is indeed a machine that would be easy to dismiss, having been named for the way that adult riders would have to hunch over to ride it. It was born from the Z100, which was a toy of sorts constructed by Honda and available to ride at the company's theme park, Tama Tech Park, in the early 1960s. Though it's not the most auspicious start for a new family of minibikes, the Monkey has become quite iconic.
It's also more capable than some newer to the world of mini bikes might have anticipated, with the '26 Honda Monkey 125 boasting a top speed of approximately 56.5 mph. The Honda Monkey can certainly go fast for a mini bike, but at the same time, this might not be enough to pique the interest of specific customers. If that's the case, there are also several notable minis that might be more powerful than the Monkey family and can outdo their top speed by considerable degrees. Let's take a look at some of those models, how they perform, and what else they have to offer potential customers. They don't necessarily have a faster top speed in all their iterations than Honda's Monkey does in its own, but they're pacey alternatives.
Ohvale GP-2
It's more than conceivable, of course, that the "mini" moniker can be a big deterrent for many who would otherwise be interested in riding mini bikes. They do, after all, share a lot in common with their larger-capacity counterparts, and can serve as a far more affordable and less intimidating alternative to riding larger, more powerful track bikes.
Ohvale is a name that many in the biker community may not be familiar with. It might not have the name recognition that motorcycle titans like Kawasaki, Honda, or Harley-Davidson do, but this is to take nothing away from what Ohvale has achieved in the specific area of mini bikes. While Honda's Monkeys top out at between 50-60 mph, depending on the specific model in question, Italian manufacturer Ohvale's GP-2 is one model in the brand's lineup that can top this.
For the '25 model year, the GP-2 is equipped with a Daytona air-cooled 190 cc four-stroke engine. An on-track review from 4Stroke Hearts demonstrated that his engine can power the model up to around 80 mph, depending on the configuration of the specific GP-2 at hand. Also among the model's sophisticated racing equipment is its unique Brembo front braking system, its Dell'Orto carburetor (PHBH 28 BD), and the titanium Arrow silencer at the rear. This is a machine that was crafted for racing, and which Ohvale USA boasts was "selected by FIM and DORNA for the FIM MiniGP World Series project." Italian auto designs have a long history of exceling in terms of design and performance, and the GP-2 family demonstrates that the smaller models such as those in the mini bike sphere can make a huge splash too.
Benelli TNT 135
Another Italian-designed mini bike, the Benelli TNT 135 is equipped with a 135 cc engine, offering a max torque of nearly 8 ft-lbs and a top speed of approximately 75 mph, thanks to its fifth gear. As a result, the Benelli TNT 135 has such high top speed and horsepower that it is among the paciest models in the mini bike class. As riders and motorists alike know well, though, a model needs more than just high specs on paper to be a satisfying and successful ride.
To better provide this, the TNT 135 has been engineered with a range of advanced features. They include 12-inch wheels to better retain control on the roads, as well as a single shock rear suspension of 41mm to help retain control at higher speeds. Other factors, such as the positioning of the seat to better suit passenger and rider alike and the shock absorber in the back of the model, help to ease the discomfort that can arise when traveling on certain terrain. This is all packed into a machine that has a total curb weight of around 256 lbs.
Being relatively more budget-friendly than a larger counterpart is a huge point in the favor of mini bikes, generally speaking. However, there are still premium models in the mini bike arena that might be a little out of certain buyers' bike budget. The Benelli TNT 135 has a U.S. sale MSRP of $2,699 (not including an additional destination charge of $225). It's a considerable performance machine in a smaller and far more manageable package, and one that could be a great fit for many as a result.
X-19 Super Pocket Bike 125cc
With a 125cc engine in its small frame, you certainly might be surprised by what the X-19 Super Pocket Bike is capable of. This model has a top speed of a lightning-fast 75 mph, Venom Motorsports USA reports. This makes it one of the very fastest mini bikes, and one potentially capable of running rings around the Honda Monkey (depending on the model used, equipment, accessories, conditions, and so on).
Though the top speed is a vital part of any vehicle's overall performance and suitability, there are a lot more important things that ultimately go into making even the fastest models safe, versatile, and sporty rides. They also have to be able to go for a considerable distance at a time, and in order to achieve this, the X-19 Super Pocket Bike has an 0.79-gallon oil tank to help sustain journeys. To make it a more responsive ride, it's also equipped with a drum brake at the rear and a hydraulic disc brake at the front, to achieve a more practical and efficient overall design while helping ensure that the brakes are effective and responsive.
With its CDI mode ignition, too, it's a very technically capable model, albeit one that's as shockingly lightweight as you might expect from a mini bike. In this case, the X-19 Super Pocket Bike weighs in at just 220 lbs.