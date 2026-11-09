3 Mini Bikes Quicker Than The Honda Monkey

Mini bikes have their pros and cons compared to their larger counterparts. For instance, a reduction in size and power might make the model more convenient to transport and less noisy, but it can also translate to limited specs. Those who are expecting a mini bike to have comparable speed to a conventional motorcycle are inevitably going to be disappointed. Even so, there are some iconic models in the minibike arena that are more capable than many would give them credit for — for instance, the Honda Monkey.

Honda's Monkey is indeed a machine that would be easy to dismiss, having been named for the way that adult riders would have to hunch over to ride it. It was born from the Z100, which was a toy of sorts constructed by Honda and available to ride at the company's theme park, Tama Tech Park, in the early 1960s. Though it's not the most auspicious start for a new family of minibikes, the Monkey has become quite iconic.

It's also more capable than some newer to the world of mini bikes might have anticipated, with the '26 Honda Monkey 125 boasting a top speed of approximately 56.5 mph. The Honda Monkey can certainly go fast for a mini bike, but at the same time, this might not be enough to pique the interest of specific customers. If that's the case, there are also several notable minis that might be more powerful than the Monkey family and can outdo their top speed by considerable degrees. Let's take a look at some of those models, how they perform, and what else they have to offer potential customers. They don't necessarily have a faster top speed in all their iterations than Honda's Monkey does in its own, but they're pacey alternatives.