The Anker Solix S5000 Can Power Your Home For 48 Hours – Here's What It Costs

Anker is a growing name in the tech industry, recognized for its portable mobile power banks. Solix is one of the many tech brands owned by Anker that specializes in home energy products, taking power delivery to a much larger scale. The Anker Solix S5000 is one of the company's newest power stations, which it claims can power a home for 48 hours. The 5kWh power station delivers up to 4,500W of AC output power and supports 1,800W charging at 120V or 4,500W charging at 240V. Built with 314Ah LFP cells, the Solix S5000 has an estimated 15-year lifespan and is rated for 10,000 charge cycles.

Those familiar with the brand will know the company regularly hosts sales — its 2kWh Solix S2000 power station was cut to nearly half price earlier this year. For those looking to invest in the latest power solution, the Solix S5000 is currently on sale at $2,499.99 ($1,100 off its MSRP) as part of an exclusive launch promotion.