The Anker Solix S5000 Can Power Your Home For 48 Hours – Here's What It Costs
Anker is a growing name in the tech industry, recognized for its portable mobile power banks. Solix is one of the many tech brands owned by Anker that specializes in home energy products, taking power delivery to a much larger scale. The Anker Solix S5000 is one of the company's newest power stations, which it claims can power a home for 48 hours. The 5kWh power station delivers up to 4,500W of AC output power and supports 1,800W charging at 120V or 4,500W charging at 240V. Built with 314Ah LFP cells, the Solix S5000 has an estimated 15-year lifespan and is rated for 10,000 charge cycles.
Those familiar with the brand will know the company regularly hosts sales — its 2kWh Solix S2000 power station was cut to nearly half price earlier this year. For those looking to invest in the latest power solution, the Solix S5000 is currently on sale at $2,499.99 ($1,100 off its MSRP) as part of an exclusive launch promotion.
What incentives does the S5000 have for early buyers?
Anker remains a reliable option among critics and consumers and is ranked as one of our best portable power station brands. In addition to its heavily reduced launch price, Anker is offering a host of extra benefits for early buyers of the Solix S5000. For those who tuned in and subscribed to the product campaign page prior to launch day, Anker is offering a special "Subscriber Benefits Package." Valued at $699, early buyers who purchase a Solix S5000 before the launch period ends on November 9, 2026, will receive multiple gifts at no extra charge. The gifts include one Anker Prime charger, a 240V fast-charging cable for the Solix S5000, and an extended two-year warranty for the S5000.
Another launch-exclusive benefit is Anker's 180-day price match guarantee. Buyers who purchase the S5000 during the launch period are also entitled to a complimentary gift or website discount. To redeem the gift, which is based on a tiered system, you can visit the official Anker Solix S5000 product page by November 15, 2026, and enter your order number and the email address you used when ordering. Members of Anker's Credits program will also earn twice the AnkerCredits for purchases during the launch period, which can be used toward further Anker purchases.