Why Do Some Construction Zones Make Trucks Use The Left Lane?

When driving through a construction zone or heavily modified roadway, you might notice something contradictory, at least compared to what you're used to. On highways and major roads, signs usually direct trucks to stay out of the left or cruising lanes, instead focusing attention far right. In turn, that preserves the left lanes for smaller commuter vehicles and faster traffic, which helps keep things flowing smoothly. But in some construction areas, signs intentionally command trucks and big vehicles to use the left lane. Why is this, and what's the reasoning behind the change? There are actually a couple of answers here, but the most relevant is that, generally, while a road is being worked on, the foundation is not rated to handle the increased weight and wear of big vehicles.

As a design philosophy, road lanes often shift to the right, with the far right side acting as the shoulder. While not always true, the shoulder of the road is built and supported differently than the regular asphalt. Crews might use cheaper or less durable materials, particularly cost-saving asphalt. It's not always fully prepped for the heavier weight of the trucks while construction is in progress. In these instances, the heavy vehicles will be directed away and asked to drive in the leftmost lanes.

Other potential reasons for the change are just as straightforward. The far right lanes might not be wide enough for large 18 wheel semi trucks, like when the construction is close to a bridge, structures, or other fixtures. Moreover, when trying to direct traffic during a road closure, especially when lanes need to be merged, it's far easier for drivers to merge with smaller vehicles than to fight alongside big trucks. In that case, trucks might be kept away from merging lanes to simply improve traffic.