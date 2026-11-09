Why Do Some Pickups Have A Hitch On The Truck Bed? (And What's It Called?)

There are two types of hitches commonly found in the beds of pickup trucks: gooseneck and fifth wheel. While there are some differences between gooseneck and fifth wheel trailer hitches, they are both designed to tow heavily loaded trailers used for equipment, livestock, and campers.

Their position in the truck bed (although some trucks use them without a bed) places the weight from the front of the trailer closer to the truck's rear axle than conventional towing. This allows the truck to carry more of the trailer's weight and provides more stability while towing by reducing the trailer's leverage on the truck. The downside is that using a truck bed mounted hitch, especially a fifth wheel hitch, reduces the space available to carry cargo while towing a trailer. While gooseneck and fifth wheel hitches perform similar functions, they are not interchangeable between trailer types.

Fifth wheel trailer hitches are large mechanisms that require considerable space in the truck's bed and holes drilled through to the truck's frame for secure mounting. Choosing the correct setup for your truck is critical to its performance as not all fifth wheel hitches will work with every truck and trailer combination. They also require precision driving and relatively flat ground when hitching or unhitching the trailer and towing around obstacles.

Gooseneck hitches differ in that most often the only part of the hitch taking up space in the truck bed is the 2-5/16-inch diameter hitch ball. Some gooseneck hitches allow quick and easy removal and storage of the ball when it's not needed to restore the truck's flat bed space.