4 Apple Watch Apps That Can Upgrade Your Daily Drive

The Apple Watch supports a wide range of apps, from comprehensive health and fitness tracking to convenient contactless payments. What you may not realize is that the wearable has its fair share of useful driving apps. They can provide quick access to vital vehicle information and help you manage some of the less exciting parts of car ownership. If you can think it, there's probably an app for it.

To save you the trouble of scouring through the App Store, we've rounded up the best Apple Watch apps that will upgrade your daily drive. They'll help with tasks from finding where you last parked your car to keeping tabs on vehicle maintenance to comparing nearby fuel prices.

Before going through the list, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Every single entry requires a compatible iPhone to function, and certain features are locked behind a paid subscription. It's worth pointing out that there are manufacturer-specific apps available, like HondaLink and MyNISSAN, with useful features, such as vehicle location tracking and remote engine starting. However, we decided it was best to keep the list as brand-neutral as possible, highlighting apps that every car owner can enjoy. If your car's manufacturer offers one of these apps, you can download it on your Apple Watch.