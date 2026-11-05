Not Goodyear, Not Bridgestone: These All-Weather Tires Took First Place In A 2026 Study
All-weather tires are slightly different from standard all-season tires, since they're designed to be more capable in snowy and icy conditions without sacrificing too much performance in drier, milder conditions. All-season tires, in contrast, are a little less capable when the roads are icy, but they're likely to last longer and be quieter on the road during the warmer months. While all-weather tires have some drawbacks, if a decent portion of your year is spent battling the cold, they might be worth investing in. That is, assuming you buy a top-performing tire model.
A recent study by TyreReviews put a range of all-weather tires from big brands to the test, and two tire models rose above the rest to take joint first place. The Continental SecureContact AW and Michelin CrossClimate 2 were crowned the winners in the test, with strong all-around performance in almost every dry-weather and wet-weather test and, crucially, excellent performance in the snow.
The Michelin tire was deemed the best overall for drivers who experienced the highest levels of snow and ice during the year, while the Continental tire got the nod for drivers who experienced a broader mix of wet and icy weather. Both tires also have longer treadwear ratings than some of their cheaper rivals and are backed by lengthy tread warranties. Assuming the tires have been properly rotated, both tires are warrantied for up to 60,000 miles.
Bridgestone's WeatherPeak tires did not fare so well in the study
The TyreReviews study also assessed tires from other major tire brands, including Hankook, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Falken, and Pirelli, and some performed significantly better than others. Hankook's Weatherflex GT tire took third place behind Michelin and Continental, with the author finding it particularly good in wet and snowy conditions but behind the best in class in icy and drier conditions.
Goodyear's Assurance WeatherReady 2, Pirelli's Cinturato WeatherActive, and Falken's Aklimate all achieved mid-pack ratings, but trailing the rest in class was the Bridgestone WeatherPeak. It sat in last place in the table, having come last in multiple performance tests, including the wet handling test, wet braking test, and dry braking test.
Although they performed the best overall, both the Michelin and Continental tires have a price point that skews toward the premium end of the market, with TyreReviews calculating that their average cost per mile is higher than many of their rivals. In contrast, Hankook's all-weather tire offers a lower cost per mile, making it an appealing option for buyers looking for a mix of both performance and affordability.