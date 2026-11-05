Not Goodyear, Not Bridgestone: These All-Weather Tires Took First Place In A 2026 Study

All-weather tires are slightly different from standard all-season tires, since they're designed to be more capable in snowy and icy conditions without sacrificing too much performance in drier, milder conditions. All-season tires, in contrast, are a little less capable when the roads are icy, but they're likely to last longer and be quieter on the road during the warmer months. While all-weather tires have some drawbacks, if a decent portion of your year is spent battling the cold, they might be worth investing in. That is, assuming you buy a top-performing tire model.

A recent study by TyreReviews put a range of all-weather tires from big brands to the test, and two tire models rose above the rest to take joint first place. The Continental SecureContact AW and Michelin CrossClimate 2 were crowned the winners in the test, with strong all-around performance in almost every dry-weather and wet-weather test and, crucially, excellent performance in the snow.

The Michelin tire was deemed the best overall for drivers who experienced the highest levels of snow and ice during the year, while the Continental tire got the nod for drivers who experienced a broader mix of wet and icy weather. Both tires also have longer treadwear ratings than some of their cheaper rivals and are backed by lengthy tread warranties. Assuming the tires have been properly rotated, both tires are warrantied for up to 60,000 miles.