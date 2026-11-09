An F-4 Fighter Jet Was Instrumental In Saving A Baby's Life - Here's How

Most stories involving a military aircraft like the legendary fighter jet, the F-4 Phantom II involve its weapons, radar, flight characteristics, or its use in combat. Fortunately, every once in a while, that's not the case, and in 1986, an F-4 Phantom II wasn't used for war; it was used to save a life. It's an unusual scenario for an aircraft that proved its worth throughout the Vietnam War, but in Fargo, North Dakota, a four-month-old child tragically died, and his parents decided to donate his organs to other patients.

Across the country in California, a five-month-old now struggled to survive his lethal cardiac condition called endocardial fibroelastosis. Nothing could save the child outside of a heart transplant, and while tragedy struck in Fargo, it offered a rare opportunity to save a child in California. The only problem was the distance, as the donor heart needed to make it across some 1,800 miles in only four hours, or the heart couldn't be transplanted into the patient.

After a Learjet's engine failed to start and with no other options, the doctors turned to the North Dakota Air National Guard. One of the U.S. Air Force's best fighter jets, an F-4 Phantom II, was dispatched from Fargo with the heart onboard. The F-4 took off and flew at full speed, driving its twin J79 turbojet engines to the limit. 1st Lt. Robert Becklund successfully made it from Fargo to Stanford, California, in the time required, and the baby successfully received his new heart.