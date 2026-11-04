Retired Cold War-Era Air Force Tanker Flies Again In 2026

Based in Texas, Omega Air Refueling helps out where it can providing air-to-air refueling for U.S. military aircraft, or aircraft flying for NASA or U.S. allies. It currently has a fleet of six aircraft. Since Omega uses its own aircraft designations, the former KC-10 will likely be dubbed the KDC-10B, although it's possible that will change.

In its military configuration, the KC-10 Extender was powered by three General Electric turbofan engines that provided a total of 157,500 pounds of thrust, allowing it to travel at a maximum speed of 619 miles per hour at a top ceiling of 42,000 feet. It had a maximum fuel load of 356,000 pounds.

Today, the KC-46 is in the process of replacing the KC-10, but just because an aircraft is retired by the military, that doesn't mean it's banished from flying forever. A plane as capable and flexible as the KC-10 still has a lot of life left in it post-military career, as proven by Omega Air Refueling.