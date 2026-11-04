Retired Cold War-Era Air Force Tanker Flies Again In 2026
The KC-10 Extender, a refueling plane built on the civilian DC-10 airliner, was officially retired in 2024, with Travis Air Force Base being the plane's final home. Since the plane's retirement, a number of airframes have been sitting in the Air Force's Boneyard in Arizona. That is, until Omega Air Refueling Services, a civilian contractor, bought up a retired KC-10 and fixed it up to hit the skies. It was spotted taxiing and flying in Texas in October.
The KC-10 had been serving since 1981, and according to the United States Air Force, operated extensively as a cargo plane and tanker in Desert Storm, NATO operations in 1999, and Middle East operations. Much like the Air Force's current KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker, the KC-10's commonality with civilian airliners means that keeping it airworthy — although not particularly easy — is at least straightforward when it comes to finding a lot of the parts. Specifically, the KC-10 shares 88% of its parts with the civilian DC-10.
There's still life left in the KC-10
Based in Texas, Omega Air Refueling helps out where it can providing air-to-air refueling for U.S. military aircraft, or aircraft flying for NASA or U.S. allies. It currently has a fleet of six aircraft. Since Omega uses its own aircraft designations, the former KC-10 will likely be dubbed the KDC-10B, although it's possible that will change.
In its military configuration, the KC-10 Extender was powered by three General Electric turbofan engines that provided a total of 157,500 pounds of thrust, allowing it to travel at a maximum speed of 619 miles per hour at a top ceiling of 42,000 feet. It had a maximum fuel load of 356,000 pounds.
Today, the KC-46 is in the process of replacing the KC-10, but just because an aircraft is retired by the military, that doesn't mean it's banished from flying forever. A plane as capable and flexible as the KC-10 still has a lot of life left in it post-military career, as proven by Omega Air Refueling.