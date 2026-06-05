KC-46 Pegasus: The Troubled History Of The Air Force's Largest Tanker

Fuel is the literal lifeblood of all military aircraft. Missions in contemporary times often demand that a crew take off in one part of the world, fly to a location on the complete opposite side of the planet, then return home. None of this is possible without the capabilities of in-flight refueling, such as that by the KC-135 Stratotanker. The Stratotanker has shouldered the burden of this task since 1957, but the U.S. Air Force recognized the need to modernize its aging fleet of tankers. They wanted a platform that would be more robust and versatile for its needs, and thus was born the KC-46A Pegasus.

The KC-46A was developed to be a replacement for the KC-135s, which have been in continuous service for over 69 years. This new state-of-the-art aircraft was designed to be more than just a gas station in the sky, but a multi-capable platform for the U.S. Air Force to accomplish a diverse array of missions. The KC-46A can transport a mix of passengers (15 seats for the aircrew, including aeromedical evacuation), pallets of cargo up to 65,000 pounds, and of course, in-flight refueling utilizing boom, drogue, and wing refueling pods. The KC-46A also boasts numerous defensive and communication measures, making it more resilient in conflict zones. These enhancements were substantial improvements over the KC-135, so the U.S. Air Force has been eager to get them out in the field and fully operational since the first craft was delivered in 2019. Unfortunately for the KC-46A Pegasus, achieving full operational status has been a bumpy and elusive road.